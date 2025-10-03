Your tip
Meghan Markle
EXCLUSIVE: Revealed — The Brutal Nickname Prince William and Kate Middleton's Inner Circle Use to Mock Meghan Markle's Lifestyle Brand

Photo of Meghan Markle , kat eMiddleton and Prince William
Source: MEGA;NETFLIX;Bloomberg Originals/YOUTUBE

Prince William and Kate’s inner circle has mocked Meghan Markle’s lifestyle brand with a cruel nickname.

Oct. 3 2025, Published 2:56 p.m. ET

Meghan Markle has faced mockery from within Prince William and Kate Middleton's inner circle over her new lifestyle venture, with friends of the royal couple reportedly branding her business with a cutting nickname, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Duchess of Sussex, 44, launched As Ever earlier this year, a rebranded lifestyle company selling everything from rosé wine to cookie mixes.

But behind palace walls, her efforts have not been taken seriously.

'As If' – The Cruel Nickname for Meghan's Brand

Photo of As Ever products
Source: Bloomberg Originals/YOUTUBE

Palace insiders said the venture has been nicknamed ‘As If.’

A royal insider said William and Kate's associates have been mocking the brand relentlessly.

One source said: "Within William and Kate's circle, people joked by calling it 'As If,' meaning they doubt it will ever succeed. It became a running joke that had everyone laughing."

Another insider added: "People were swapping plenty of messages about it. The whole venture feels poorly put together and lacking polish – honestly, it's a bit embarrassing."

Long-Standing Royal Tensions

Split photos of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Kate Middelton and Prince William
Source: MEGA

The Oprah interview and Harry’s memoir deepened the rift.

The remarks highlight the strain that continues to define relations between the Sussexes and the rest of the royal family. It's a divide which has only grown since Harry and Meghan stepped back from official duties in 2020.

Their subsequent interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021 – in which Meghan described life within the institution as stifling and isolating – was followed by Queen Elizabeth II's now-famous statement that "recollections may vary."

When Harry released his memoir Spare in January 2023, Buckingham Palace declined to comment on his claims.

Palace aides said at the time silence was the most effective strategy in the face of such a direct attack.

Charles Seeks Peace, William Stays Silent

Photo of King Charles, Prince William and Harry
Source: MEGA

Unlike William, Charles has shown openness to rebuilding ties.

Though King Charles, 76, has sought some form of reconciliation with Harry through private talks, William's team were notably absent from those discussions, underlining the distance between the two brothers.

Observers say Kate has often been caught in the middle of the feud.

Meghan Finds Success With Loyal Fans

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Despite the mockery, early As Ever products have sold strongly with loyal fans.

Despite the jokes from William's camp, As Ever has sold strongly with Markle's loyal following.

Early batches of her products – including jams, edible flower sprinkles and shortbread cookie mix – sold out within hours, according to the duchess.

Her inaugural vintage rosé in 2023 disappeared from virtual shelves in less than an hour, though her newest 2024 vintage remains available.

Markle recently celebrated the release with a video posted to Instagram of her uncorking a bottle labeled "Bottle #1."

She wrote: "Here we go! First bottle off the line! Toasting to a beautiful day: Our Napa rosé is live @aseverofficial."

Priced at $30 per bottle, the rosé is offered in cases of three, six or twelve, with As Ever saying demand remains high.

"We made so much more this round, and yet it's still going fast," the brand said in a promotional video on social media.

