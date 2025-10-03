EXCLUSIVE: Revealed — The Brutal Nickname Prince William and Kate Middleton's Inner Circle Use to Mock Meghan Markle's Lifestyle Brand

Meghan Markle has faced mockery from within Prince William and Kate Middleton's inner circle over her new lifestyle venture, with friends of the royal couple reportedly branding her business with a cutting nickname, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Duchess of Sussex, 44, launched As Ever earlier this year, a rebranded lifestyle company selling everything from rosé wine to cookie mixes.

But behind palace walls, her efforts have not been taken seriously.