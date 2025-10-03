EXCLUSIVE: We Reveal the Tragedies That Haunt Kate Middleton — 'Her Life is Far From That of a Fairytale Princess'

Born Catherine Elizabeth Middleton in Berkshire, she grew up with her parents Carole and Michael, along with siblings Pippa and James.

A relatively quiet childhood turned turbulent when she met Prince William, then 19, at the University of St Andrews in 2001.

By 2003 they were dating, and Kate's life shifted overnight – into one lived permanently both under the spotlight and under fire. Former school friends have spoken about her struggles long before royalty entered the picture.

Gemma Williamson, who attended Marlborough College with her, recalled: "She was bullied very badly at her previous school and she certainly looked very thin and pale. She had very little confidence."

Another former friend, Jessica Hay, once said Kate "hated" her time at Downe House.

"Some of the girls there were horrible," she explained. "She was picked on because she was perfect, well turned out, and a lovely person. She was not the type to stick up for herself."