Inside Diddy's Sentencing: Disgraced Music Mogul Sobs in Courtroom as His Children Beg Judge for Leniency and Insist Dad's a 'Changed Man'... As He Faces 20 Years Behind Bars

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has had an emotional day in court as his six adult children testified in hopes of securing their embattled father a lighter sentence, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Combs, 55, faces up to 20 years behind bars after he was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He was acquitted of his most serious charges, sex trafficking and racketeering, in July.

Prosecutors recommended 11 years in prison for Combs for transporting ex-girlfriends across state lines to participate in his infamous "freak offs," including ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.