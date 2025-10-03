Inside Diddy's Sentencing: Disgraced Music Mogul Sobs in Courtroom as His Children Beg Judge for Leniency and Insist Dad's a 'Changed Man'... As He Faces 20 Years Behind Bars
Sean 'Diddy' Combs has had an emotional day in court as his six adult children testified in hopes of securing their embattled father a lighter sentence, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Combs, 55, faces up to 20 years behind bars after he was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He was acquitted of his most serious charges, sex trafficking and racketeering, in July.
Prosecutors recommended 11 years in prison for Combs for transporting ex-girlfriends across state lines to participate in his infamous "freak offs," including ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.
Combs' Six Adult Children Testify at Sentencing Hearing
While the Bad Boy Records founder's defense team pushed for a much shorter time behind bars, 14 months, Judge Arun Subramanian suggested their ruling will likely be a lot longer than that.
Despite the possibility of spending years away from his life of luxury, Combs appeared calm and collected as he walked into the courtroom in his requested "non-prison clothing," which consisted of a cream sweater and dress slacks.
He blew kisses to his family, hugged his attorneys, and audibly exhaled as he took his seat.
His six adult children were all in attendance, including sons Justin, Quincy, and Christian 'King' Combs, who showed up with girlfriend Raven Tracy. Daughters Chance, D'Lila, and Jessie were present, as well as Diddy's 80-year-old mother, Janice.
Combs broke down and wiped away tears as his children took the stand to testify about his character in hopes the judge would give him a lighter sentence.
At one point, the disgraced rapper held his head in his hands before he put his head down. His daughter Jessie told the court her father "promised he would always be there to keep us safe," while her sister Chance added they were "daughters who need our father."
Combs' Daughter Says Jail Time Has Been 'Unexpectedly Healing'
Chance described the family having an "emptiness in our lives" since the case began and claimed Combs acknowledged his mistakes and wanted to do better for his family.
She also claimed to have noticed a difference in her father since his arrest and believed his time in jail had been "unexpectedly healing."
Her sister D'Lila was overcome with emotion as she told Judge Subramanian a lenient sentence would give her family the opportunity to "heal."
D'Lila said: "Our 2-year-old sister is asking, 'Where dad is?' the same way we grew up motherless. It's a hole that can’t be filled.
"We are tired of being strong. We have already lost so much: our mother, our father. Please, give us the chance to heal together and move forward together."
Sons Insist Combs is a 'Changed Man'
His eldest son, Quincy, claimed Combs is a "changed man" who has learned his lesson, while his brother Justin said he was hopeful his dad would be given grace and a second chance "to right this wrong and to be the man he truly is."
Justin also noted how his father has been drug-free behind bars and claimed he's discovered his purpose in life.
Christian, 27, claimed his father has decided to use his life to "spread positive energy" and begged the court to "give us grace and please give him mercy."
He added: "He is the greatest in the world, he is my hero, has always been my hero, and always will be my hero; he always taught me to treat women with respect.
"I ask you with the utmost respect, please give us grace and please give him mercy to let him out and become the man we all know he is."