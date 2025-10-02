Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Lawyers Bash Prosecutors' 'Indecent and Deeply Troubling' Sentence Recommendation in Last-Ditch Plea for Leniency... as Disgraced Rapper Faces 20 Years Behind Bars

Combs is set to learn his fate on Friday, October 3. In the days leading up to his sentencing, both sides have been trading barbs over just how much time in prison he should receive.

On Monday, prosecutors sent Judge Arun Subramanian a 161-page sentencing memorandum arguing Combs is "unrepentant" and that "the punishment for his crimes of conviction must take into account the manner in which he committed them."

They are asking the 55-year-old to be slapped with a sentence of at least 11 years – a significant increase from their initial request of a sentence of four to five years..

Late Thursday, Combs' lawyers fired back with their own suggestions, attacking the government prosecutors' recommendation as a "draconian sentence."

Their counterargument bashes: "The government’s advocacy in this case has gone way beyond zealous. It is indecent, and deeply troubling."