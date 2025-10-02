Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Lawyers Bash Prosecutors' 'Indecent and Deeply Troubling' Sentence Recommendation in Last-Ditch Plea for Leniency... as Disgraced Rapper Faces 20 Years Behind Bars
Oct. 2 2025, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' lawyers are making their final pitch for a judge to go easy on their client, RadarOnline.com can confirm, just hours before the disgraced music mogul is sentenced on prostitution charges.
Government prosecutors have asked for Combs to be given a sentence of 11 years in prison, while Combs' team wants him to be let out on time served.
Combs is set to learn his fate on Friday, October 3. In the days leading up to his sentencing, both sides have been trading barbs over just how much time in prison he should receive.
On Monday, prosecutors sent Judge Arun Subramanian a 161-page sentencing memorandum arguing Combs is "unrepentant" and that "the punishment for his crimes of conviction must take into account the manner in which he committed them."
They are asking the 55-year-old to be slapped with a sentence of at least 11 years – a significant increase from their initial request of a sentence of four to five years..
Late Thursday, Combs' lawyers fired back with their own suggestions, attacking the government prosecutors' recommendation as a "draconian sentence."
Their counterargument bashes: "The government’s advocacy in this case has gone way beyond zealous. It is indecent, and deeply troubling."
Combs' Last Chance
Combs' lawyers went on to accuse prosecutors of "taking their advocacy to the extreme."
"It is not difficult to see what is going on here. The prosecutors know full well the Court will not actually adopt all of their unduly severe enhancements or baseless arguments."
Again, Combs' lawyers asked for leniency, as they tried to humanize their client.
"Like all human beings, Mr. Combs is flawed," they shared. "But he is the first to admit he has made many serious mistakes, and he has been working very hard to better himself and make the most of his time behind bars.
"We respectfully submit that he deserves a chance to continue his rehabilitation outside the walls of a prison, and ask the Court to be merciful and afford him that opportunity."
Combs Set to Speak
Combs faces up to 20 years in prison after being found guilty of two felony counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He was found not guilty of racketeering and both charges of sex trafficking, which were the more serious charges.
Before any sentence is handed down, he will take the opportunity to address the court – something he didn't do during the trial. He also wrote a personal 182-page sentencing memo asking for a term of no longer than 14 months, which is what he has already served.
In a legal submission, his defense team detailed "inhumane" conditions at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, claiming food sometimes contains maggots, that the disgraced music mogul is routinely subjected to violence, and that he has "not breathed fresh air in nearly 13 months."
He's a Model Inmate
His defense lawyers pointed out that Combs is said to now be sober "for the first time in 25 years" and has had an "incident-free record."
Combs has also helped other inmates by creating an educational program on business management and entrepreneurship, and ultimately concluded that Combs has been "adequately punished."
"In the past two years, Mr Combs's career and reputation have been destroyed," his lawyers said in the document. "He has served over a year in one of the most notorious jails in America – yet has made the most of that punishment."