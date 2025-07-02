Inmate 37452-054: Inside Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Life In Jail — As Convicted Music Mogul Faces Two Decades Behind Bars
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' life in the Metropolitan Detention Center in New York has been revealed.
RadarOnline.com can reveal details about the disgraced rapper's time in jail as he faces spending two decades behind bars.
'Hell On Earth'
Diddy was arrested back in September 2024 in New York City and pleaded not guilty to five felony counts of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.
Following his arrest, the disgraced star was denied bail many times and has been in the Metropolitan Detention Center – along with accused United Healthcare CEO shooter Luigi Mangione.
The prison has held several high-profile individuals, including crypto founder Sam Bankman-Fried, convicted sex trafficker R. Kelly and Jeffrey Epstein’s former associate Ghislaine Maxwell.
After an inmate, Edwin Cordero, was killed in a fight at the Metropolitan Detention Center, his attorney said his client was "another victim of…an overcrowded, understaffed and neglected federal jail that is hell on earth."
Diddy's legal attorney, Marc Agnifilo, also had a similar statement regarding the detention center and said in court last year that it is "a very difficult place to be an inmate."
Diddy's Life
For the last few months, Combs has been held in a unit referred to as 4 North with around 20 other men.
That specific floor is often used for high-profile inmates who need more protection.
The men have access to televisions, an air hockey table, 15-minute phone calls, a microwave, a conference room and more, according to The New York Times.
As for showers, the men use communal bathrooms with thin curtains.
The inmates' sleeping arrangements consist of a twin bed, thin mattresses and no pillows.
Influencer Tiffany Fong previously interviewed Bankman-Fried about his time in the center, and he revealed how the day usually starts early.
Fong told the New York Post about her interview: "There are head counts during the day, and they typically wake up early. Typically, they are up at 6 a.m. or 7 a.m. I think the lights go on and off early."
DIDDY FOUND NOT GUILTY
On Wednesday morning, Combs was found not guilty on the most serious charges of racketeering and sex trafficking.
Jurors returned their verdict after three days and more than 13 hours of deliberations.
Despite dropping to his knees in court over the verdict, the rapper still faces up to 20 years in prison after being found guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution for his treatment of ex-girlfriends Cassie Ventura and 'Jane,' a woman who used a pseudonym during the trial.
According to reports, the disgraced rapper put his head in his hands and dropped to his knees when the jury announced "not guilty" for the racketeering conspiracy charge.
He also did a little fist pump when "not guilty" was announced by the jury for the second of the two sex trafficking charges.
After the shocking verdict, he turned to his family and allegedly mouthed: "I'm going home."