Inmate 37452-054: Inside Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Life In Jail — As Convicted Music Mogul Faces Two Decades Behind Bars

Diddy was arrested back in September 2024 in New York City and pleaded not guilty to five felony counts of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Following his arrest, the disgraced star was denied bail many times and has been in the Metropolitan Detention Center – along with accused United Healthcare CEO shooter Luigi Mangione.

The prison has held several high-profile individuals, including crypto founder Sam Bankman-Fried, convicted sex trafficker R. Kelly and Jeffrey Epstein’s former associate Ghislaine Maxwell.