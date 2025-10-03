Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Defense Team Shares Video to Be Played at Sentencing Showing Intimate Family Moments and Heartbreaking Kim Porter Funeral Footage
Oct. 3 2025, Published 10:44 a.m. ET
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' defense team has shared a video paying tribute to the disgraced rapper which they hope to show in court during his sentencing today.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the intimate footage, which is nearly 12 minutes long, contains a montage of family recordings featuring Combs, 55, and his children, plus examples of his charity work, fundraising efforts and mentorship within the New York City school community.
Intimate Family Moments
The video also contains footage of Kim Porter’s funeral, where Combs is filmed in tears gushing over the mother of his children, as well as telling his family he will now be a “full-time” dad in the wake of her passing.
Combs is seen caring for his late partner's grandmother Lila Mae Star in hospital in more moving scenes.
His teenage children also feature as talking heads, giving soundbites about how "inspiring" he is to them.
Combs’ defense team plan to screen the moving video at the hearing on Friday morning where the rapper will also address the court before Judge Subramanian issues his sentence.
The hip-hop star has been behind bars in a federal detention facility in Brooklyn, New York since his arrest in September of last year and faces up to 10 years in prison for each count of transportation to engage in prostitution.
The hip-hop mogul was convicted for transporting two of his former girlfriends to have sex with paid male escorts at drug-fueled nights called "Freak Offs" or "hotel nights".
A jury in July acquitted Combs of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges, allowing him to avoid a possible life sentence.
Attorneys for the government and Combs’ defense will address their sentencing recommendations at the hearing.
Combs submitted a four-page letter on the eve of his sentencing in which he showed remorse for his violent behavior and pleaded with the judge to show mercy.
The rapper started off his plea by apologizing for his actions, and "for all of the hurt and pain that I have caused others by my conduct. I take full responsibility and accountability for my past wrongs.
“This has been the hardest 2 years of my life, and I have no one to blame for my current reality and situation but myself."
Combs then references his attack on ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, an incident that was captured by cameras at the InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles hotel in 2016.
"The scene and images of me assaulting Cassie play over and over in my head daily," Combs says in his letter. "I literally lost my mind. I was dead wrong for putting my hands on the woman that I loved. I'm sorry for that and always will be. My domestic violence will always be a heavy burden that I will have to forever carry."
The I'll Be Missing You hitmaker then touches on his time behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, where he previously claimed he has "not breathed fresh air in nearly 13 months."
Comb writes in the letter: "Jail is designed to break you mentally, physically, and spiritually. Over the past year, there have been so many times that I wanted to give up. There have been some days I thought I would be better off dead. The old me died in jail, and a new version of me was reborn. Prison will change you or kill you – I choose to live."
However, according to Combs, he has made a change, as he is now "sober for the first time in 25 years," and spends his time "reading books, writing, working out, or in therapy obtaining the tools and knowledge to deal with my past drug abuse and anger issues."
"One of the most beautiful things I have experienced is being asked by my fellow inmates to teach and mentor them," he added.
As he concluded his letter, Combs begged for another chance.
He writes: "I would ask Your Honor to make me an example of what a person can do if afforded a second chance. If you allow me to go home to my family, I promise I will not let you down and I will make you proud."