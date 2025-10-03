Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Defense Team Shares Video to Be Played at Sentencing Showing Intimate Family Moments and Heartbreaking Kim Porter Funeral Footage

The video also contains footage of Kim Porter’s funeral, where Combs is filmed in tears gushing over the mother of his children, as well as telling his family he will now be a “full-time” dad in the wake of her passing.

Combs is seen caring for his late partner's grandmother Lila Mae Star in hospital in more moving scenes.

His teenage children also feature as talking heads, giving soundbites about how "inspiring" he is to them.

Combs’ defense team plan to screen the moving video at the hearing on Friday morning where the rapper will also address the court before Judge Subramanian issues his sentence.

The hip-hop star has been behind bars in a federal detention facility in Brooklyn, New York since his arrest in September of last year and faces up to 10 years in prison for each count of transportation to engage in prostitution.