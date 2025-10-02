Your tip
Sean "Diddy" Combs

'I Am Deeply Sorry': Sean 'Diddy' Combs Begs Judge for 'Another Chance' and Claims He Will 'Never Commit a Crime Again' in Rapper's Final Plea Before Sentencing

Sean 'Diddy' Combs made one final plea to stay out of prison.

Oct. 2 2025, Published 6:40 p.m. ET

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is making one final plea to be a free man, as he begged Judge Arun Subramanian for mercy just hours before his sentence is handed out, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

While the prosecution wants the disgraced rapper to spend the next 11 years behind bars, Combs is facing a max of 20 years in prison.

Combs 'Lost My Mind' While Attacking Cassie Ventura

Photo of Sean Combs
Source: MEGA

Combs threw everything against the wall in his letter to the judge.

In a new letter, dated Thursday, October 2, and obtained by RadarOnline.com, the music mogul starts off his plea by apologizing for his actions, and "for all of the hurt and pain that I have caused others by my conduct. I take full responsibility and accountability for my past wrongs.

"This has been the hardest 2 years of my life, and I have no one to blame for my current reality and situation but myself."

Combs then references his attack on ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, an incident that was captured by cameras at the InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles hotel in 2016.

"The scene and images of me assaulting Cassie play over and over in my head daily," Combs says in his letter. "I literally lost my mind. I was dead wrong for putting my hands on the woman that I loved. I'm sorry for that and always will be. My domestic violence will always be a heavy burden that I will have to forever carry."

Combs Reveals His Life Behind Bars

Photo of Sean Combs
Source: MEGA

Combs apologized, documented his life behind bars, and claimed he's mentoring fellow inmates.

The I'll Be Missing You hitmaker then touches on his time behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, where he previously claimed he has "not breathed fresh air in nearly 13 months."

Comb writes in the letter: "Jail is designed to break you mentally, physically, and spiritually. Over the past year, there have been so many times that I wanted to give up. There have been some days I thought I would be better off dead. The old me died in jail, and a new version of me was reborn. Prison will change you or kill you – I choose to live."

However, according to Combs, he has made a change, as he is now "sober for the first time in 25 years," and spends his time "reading books, writing, working out, or in therapy obtaining the tools and knowledge to deal with my past drug abuse and anger issues."

"One of the most beautiful things I have experienced is being asked by my fellow inmates to teach and mentor them," he added.

The Disgraced Rapper Cries Over The Moments He's Missed

Photo of Sean Combs
Source: MEGA

The disgraced music mogul claimed he won't ever 'commit a crime again.'

Combs then mentions his seven kids, and writes, "I ask you for mercy today, not only for my sake, but for the sake of my children.... As I write you this letter, I am scared to death. Scared to spend another second away from my mother and my children. I no longer care about the money or the fame. There is nothing more important to me than my family."

He also informs the judge of all the notable moments he has missed while locked up, writing, "I have missed my three daughters’ proms and graduations. I have missed taking one of my daughters to college. I have lost the freedom to teach my two-year-old how to speak, dance, play, or be there to console her when she falls down or has a nightmare."

As he concluded his letter, Combs begged for another chance.

He writes: "I would ask Your Honor to make me an example of what a person can do if afforded a second chance. If you allow me to go home to my family, I promise I will not let you down and I will make you proud."

What Will Combs' Sentence Be?

Photo of Sean Combs
Source: MEGA

The prosecution wants the 55-year-old to spend the next 11 years in prison.

"Today, I humbly ask you for another chance – another chance to be a better father, another chance to be a better son, another chance to be a better leader in my community, and another chance to live a better life," he added.

"I am writing this not to gain any sympathy or pity. This experience is simply the truth of my existence and has changed my life forever, and I will never commit a crime again..."

Combs faces up to 20 years in prison after being found guilty of two felony counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. However, he was found not guilty of racketeering and both charges of sex trafficking, which were the more serious charges.

The Bad Boy Records founder's legal team called the prosecution's recommendation of 11 years in prison "indecent, and deeply troubling," and labeled it a "draconian sentence."

