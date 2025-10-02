'I Am Deeply Sorry': Sean 'Diddy' Combs Begs Judge for 'Another Chance' and Claims He Will 'Never Commit a Crime Again' in Rapper's Final Plea Before Sentencing

In a new letter, dated Thursday, October 2, and obtained by RadarOnline.com, the music mogul starts off his plea by apologizing for his actions, and "for all of the hurt and pain that I have caused others by my conduct. I take full responsibility and accountability for my past wrongs.

"This has been the hardest 2 years of my life, and I have no one to blame for my current reality and situation but myself."

Combs then references his attack on ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, an incident that was captured by cameras at the InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles hotel in 2016.

"The scene and images of me assaulting Cassie play over and over in my head daily," Combs says in his letter. "I literally lost my mind. I was dead wrong for putting my hands on the woman that I loved. I'm sorry for that and always will be. My domestic violence will always be a heavy burden that I will have to forever carry."