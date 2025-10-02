EXCLUSIVE: How Princess Anne is 'Driving Prince Andrew up the Wall' by Showing Him the Meaning of Being a 'Regal, Respected Royal'

She carried out 474 engagements in 2024, more than any other royal, despite a concussion that briefly hospitalized her in June.

A palace aide said: "Anne represents everything the monarchy is supposed to stand for – hard work and respect. For Andrew, who has lost all of that, it's a bitter pill to swallow."

Anne's no-nonsense work ethic has long been a hallmark of her royal role. During a state visit to Dublin last year she quipped, when asked to sign a visitor's book, "Am I wasting an entire page of paper?" The Irish president replied: "You deserve the whole page."

A palace source said: "That moment summed up why people admire Anne – she's modest, witty, and devoted to service. Those are qualities Andrew doesn't have, and he's painfully aware of it. It stings and is, quite frankly, driving him up the wall."

Unlike her brother, who has fought to maintain privileges for his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, Anne opted out of royal titles for her own children, Peter and Zara Phillips. Both have built independent lives beyond the monarchy.