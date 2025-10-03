Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > crime
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Monster Mom! Amish Woman 'Tossed' Son, 4, Into Ohio Lake as an 'Offering to God' After She Suffered Severe Mental Health Crisis and 'Spiritual Delusion'

Amish mom Ruth Miller
Source: Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office

An Amish woman 'tossed' son into Ohio lake as 'offering to God' after severe mental health crisis.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 3 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Amish mom Ruth Miller had a severe mental health "crisis" that manifested as a "spiritual delusion" when she tossed her 4-year-old son to his death into an Ohio lake as "an offering to God," lawmen said.

RadarOnline.com can reveal, according to the Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office, young Vincen Miller's body was discovered by divers at Atwood Lake Park around 10 feet from a dock.

Sheriff Orvis Campbell says, "There was a pretty immediate statement made that she had given her son to the Lord."

Article continues below advertisement

Arriving At The Scene

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Amish mom Ruth Miller had a severe mental health 'crisis.'
Source: COURT TV

Amish mom Ruth Miller had a severe mental health 'crisis.'

Article continues below advertisement

Police initially arrived on the scene after receiving a report of a golf cart crashing into the water. They believe Ruth, who authorities said had made "concerning statements about conversing with God," intentionally drove the vehicle containing herself and her three teens into the lake.

Cops said the kids – 15-year-old daughter Amber and 18-year-old twin sons Joel and Jordan – got out of the water on their own and were not injured.

However, investigators soon realized that Ruth's husband, 45-year-old Marcus J. Miller, and Vincen, the youngest of the couple's four children, were missing – and feared for their safety.

Article continues below advertisement

Discovering The Bodies

Article continues below advertisement
One body was not discovered until the next day.
Source: COURT TV

One body was not discovered until the next day.

Article continues below advertisement

While Vincen's remains were promptly found, Marcus' body was not discovered until the next day. Autopsies are scheduled to determine their cause of death.

Campbell said Marcus – who was not involved in putting the children in danger – is believed to have swum out far into the lake on his own as a test of faith.

The sheriff said relatives told detectives both Ruth and Marcus struggled with mental health issues – but no one believed they would ever harm their children.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Jessica Simpson

EXCLUSIVE: Keeping Up With... Jessica Simpson! Kardashian Family Eyeing for Singer to Make Reality TV Comeback Following Shock Divorce From Eric Johnson

Miley Cyrus slams ex Liam Hemsworth, telling pals he can't make a marriage last after engagement news.

EXCLUSIVE: Miley Cyrus is Coming in Like a Wrecking Ball! Disney Alum Telling Pals Ex Liam Hemsworth Can't 'Make a Marriage Last' After He Announced Engagement to Actress Gabriella Brooks

Article continues below advertisement
Campbell explained a family intervention had recently taken place
Source: COURT TV

Campbell explained a family intervention had recently taken place.

Campbell explained a family intervention had recently taken place, triggered by concerns over the couple's misinterpretations of the Bible and fantasies of the coming end of the world.

Authorities said Ruth, 40, is charged with two counts of aggravated murder, two counts of domestic violence and one count of child endangerment.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.