EXCLUSIVE: Monster Mom! Amish Woman 'Tossed' Son, 4, Into Ohio Lake as an 'Offering to God' After She Suffered Severe Mental Health Crisis and 'Spiritual Delusion'
Oct. 3 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Amish mom Ruth Miller had a severe mental health "crisis" that manifested as a "spiritual delusion" when she tossed her 4-year-old son to his death into an Ohio lake as "an offering to God," lawmen said.
RadarOnline.com can reveal, according to the Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office, young Vincen Miller's body was discovered by divers at Atwood Lake Park around 10 feet from a dock.
Sheriff Orvis Campbell says, "There was a pretty immediate statement made that she had given her son to the Lord."
Arriving At The Scene
Police initially arrived on the scene after receiving a report of a golf cart crashing into the water. They believe Ruth, who authorities said had made "concerning statements about conversing with God," intentionally drove the vehicle containing herself and her three teens into the lake.
Cops said the kids – 15-year-old daughter Amber and 18-year-old twin sons Joel and Jordan – got out of the water on their own and were not injured.
However, investigators soon realized that Ruth's husband, 45-year-old Marcus J. Miller, and Vincen, the youngest of the couple's four children, were missing – and feared for their safety.
Discovering The Bodies
While Vincen's remains were promptly found, Marcus' body was not discovered until the next day. Autopsies are scheduled to determine their cause of death.
Campbell said Marcus – who was not involved in putting the children in danger – is believed to have swum out far into the lake on his own as a test of faith.
The sheriff said relatives told detectives both Ruth and Marcus struggled with mental health issues – but no one believed they would ever harm their children.
Campbell explained a family intervention had recently taken place, triggered by concerns over the couple's misinterpretations of the Bible and fantasies of the coming end of the world.
Authorities said Ruth, 40, is charged with two counts of aggravated murder, two counts of domestic violence and one count of child endangerment.