EXCLUSIVE: Monster Mom! Amish Woman 'Tossed' Son, 4, Into Ohio Lake as an 'Offering to God' After She Suffered Severe Mental Health Crisis and 'Spiritual Delusion'

Amish mom Ruth Miller had a severe mental health "crisis" that manifested as a "spiritual delusion" when she tossed her 4-year-old son to his death into an Ohio lake as "an offering to God," lawmen said.

RadarOnline.com can reveal, according to the Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office, young Vincen Miller's body was discovered by divers at Atwood Lake Park around 10 feet from a dock.

Sheriff Orvis Campbell says, "There was a pretty immediate statement made that she had given her son to the Lord."