We Told Your First: Lori Loughlin Confirms Split From Husband Mossimo Giannulli 133 Days After Radar Broke The Story… But Insists 'There Are No Legal Proceedings at This Time'
Oct. 3 2025, Updated 7:54 a.m. ET
Lori Loughlin has announced her split from husband Mossimo Giannulli after 28 years of marriage.
RadarOnline.com revealed back in May the relationship was fizzling out, after Giannulli became fed up playing "second fiddle" to her Hollywood comeback.
Showing Signs Of Strain Back In May
But now Loughlin has finally confirmed our story by releasing a statement disclosing the pair are "living apart and are taking a break from their marriage."
Her statement added: "There are no legal proceedings at this time."
The split comes after the star was seen being comforted by Anne Heche's ex-partner and her former co-star James Tupper outside the Bird Streets Club in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
Loughlin starred with Tupper, 60, in 2023 TV film Fall Into Winter. She subsequently appeared in the 2024 movie A Christmas Blessing with the actor.
'Playing Second Fiddle'
The estranged couple were indicted in 2019 in connection with allegations they paid admissions fixer Rick Singer $500,000 to arrange for the University of Southern California to recruit their daughters onto the school's rowing team, despite the fact they had no background in the sport.
In May 2020, Loughlin and Giannulli pleaded guilty in connection with conspiracy charges in the college admission bribery case.
Loughlin, a cast member on the hit sitcom Full House and its Netflix reboot, received a two-month jail sentence along with a fine of $150,000 and 150 hours of community service following the guilty plea.
Loughlin, who played Rebecca "Aunt Becky" Katsopolis on the family comedy, began her sentence at a federal prison in Dublin, California in October of 2020 and was released that December.
Operation Varsity Blues
Loughlin's husband Giannulli received a five-month sentence with a fine of $250,000 and 250 hours of community service.
Giannulli began his prison sentence in November of 2020. The fashion designer was transferred to home confinement in April of 2021, about a month before his sentence ended.
The couple were busted in what was called Operation Varsity Blues — a massive nationwide scandal which involved 33 parents
Also notably involved was Emmy-winning actress Felicity Huffman, who served 11 days in custody in 2019 in connection with her plea deal in the Operation Varsity Blues case.
EXCLUSIVE: Keeping Up With... Jessica Simpson! Kardashian Family Eyeing for Singer to Make Reality TV Comeback Following Shock Divorce From Eric Johnson
RadarOnline.com told in May cracks within their relationship were beginning to appear after Loughlin made a number of solo red carpet appearances in a bid to get back onto the showbiz scene.
But putting her career first, cleared irked her husband.
An insider told us: "He’s sick of playing second fiddle to her Hollywood comeback."
As Loughlin hopped back into Hollywood, scoring a role on TV titan Dick Wolf's latest series On Call. Giannulli reportedly wasn’t too supportive — especially as his own career hit a dead end.
In December, an insider spilled: "A lot of their friends really believed that going through this scandal would have drawn Lori and Mossimo closer together, but they have argued a lot since being released from prison.
"Lori isn't going to let Mossimo's jealousy slow her down. She wants to get him on board with her comeback, or she may leave him behind."
Loughlin turned heads with her toned figure at the April 28 Women’s Cancer Research Fund gala in Beverly Hills.
Meanwhile, her husband of 28 years was nowhere to be seen.
A source noted: "The marriage has been second best and less of a priority, to her at least, and he’s mooching around with his golfing buddies and grumbling she’s been sucked up by Hollywood and fame.
"Mossimo doesn’t want to stand stupidly by her side on the red carpet if he can help it, so he’s just opting not to go."