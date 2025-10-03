We Told Your First: Lori Loughlin Confirms Split From Husband Mossimo Giannulli 133 Days After Radar Broke The Story… But Insists 'There Are No Legal Proceedings at This Time'

But now Loughlin has finally confirmed our story by releasing a statement disclosing the pair are "living apart and are taking a break from their marriage."

Her statement added: "There are no legal proceedings at this time."

The split comes after the star was seen being comforted by Anne Heche's ex-partner and her former co-star James Tupper outside the Bird Streets Club in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Loughlin starred with Tupper, 60, in 2023 TV film Fall Into Winter. She subsequently appeared in the 2024 movie A Christmas Blessing with the actor.