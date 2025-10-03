EXCLUSIVE: Keeping Up With... Jessica Simpson! Kardashian Family Eyeing for Singer to Make Reality TV Comeback Following Shock Divorce From Eric Johnson

Fame-obsessed Jessica Simpson is rarin' to return to TV in the wake of her divorce from former footballer Eric Johnson – and insiders said the copycat Kardashian clan are all for her comeback, RadarOnline.com can reveal

"Her current story as a single mom juggling work, family and dating is compelling, and the Kardashians, more than anybody, see that it could make for great television," said an insider.

Sources shared the mom of three has become close to the reality wenches, who live in the same glitzy gated community outside of L.A.