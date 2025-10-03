EXCLUSIVE: Keeping Up With... Jessica Simpson! Kardashian Family Eyeing for Singer to Make Reality TV Comeback Following Shock Divorce From Eric Johnson
Oct. 3 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Fame-obsessed Jessica Simpson is rarin' to return to TV in the wake of her divorce from former footballer Eric Johnson – and insiders said the copycat Kardashian clan are all for her comeback, RadarOnline.com can reveal
"Her current story as a single mom juggling work, family and dating is compelling, and the Kardashians, more than anybody, see that it could make for great television," said an insider.
Sources shared the mom of three has become close to the reality wenches, who live in the same glitzy gated community outside of L.A.
Jessica's Plan For Reality TV Comeback
The chatterbox sisters see Simpson as their reality TV mentor since she hit it big as a ditzy chick with first hubby, Nick Lachey, until their Newlyweds reality gig was axed after three seasons in 2005.
Now, an insider said: "Jessica's aligning herself with the Kardashians is no accident. There would be no Kardashians reality franchise without Jessica blazing a trail."
The show followed the doomed Simpson-boybander marriage, which was marred by fighting and drama. They divorced in 2006.
Life After 'Newlyweds' Success
Since then, Simpson has become a wildly successful entrepreneur, amassing a $200 million fortune thanks to a skyrocketing fashion line valued at a billion dollars.
She's also reinvented herself as a country singer, but friends say her heart is set on reconquering TV.
The insider noted: "Was Jessica happy while she made that show? Not especially. But Jessica loved what came along with being in a groundbreaking reality TV smash – the magazine covers, movie roles, endorsements, starting her own company.
"All of those successes had roots in Newlyweds, and the Kardashians are just doing their own version of that – on steroids!"
"Her home life is a lot different from when she and Nick Lachey were married, and more than just her fans would tune in to watch."
Kardashian Family Pushing For Jessica's Return
And Kardashian momager Kris Jenner knows how to turn this notion into a reality and cold, hard cash, noted the source.
"The Kardashians are pushing her to realize her potential and the explosive economics that go along with being a reality star in the social media age."