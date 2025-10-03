EXCLUSIVE: Miley Cyrus is Coming in Like a Wrecking Ball! Disney Alum Telling Pals Ex Liam Hemsworth Can't 'Make a Marriage Last' After He Announced Engagement to Actress Gabriella Brooks
Oct. 3 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Loved-up Liam Hemsworth is headed to the altar with actress Gabriella Brooks, and RadarOnline.com can reveal his bitter ex-wife – Wrecking Ball singer Miley Cyrus – is seemingly trying to wreck his happiness by sniping he's a lousy lover, a cad and the marriage is doomed.
Sources said the 32-year-old Heart of Glass songbird hates her ex's guts and hasn't gotten over him – six years after they filed for divorce.
Miley's Feelings About Liam
An insider said: "Even all these years later Miley is still hanging on to so much resentment.
"Looking back, she feels like Liam treated her terribly. And she was a huge pop star, so she can only imagine the way he's treating Gabriella, who's got nowhere near Miley's level of power.
"She says she feels sorry for her. As far as Miley's concerned, there's zero chance Liam has changed and he's bound to be playing all the same head games as he always has.
"She's telling friends he was selfish and cold and always left her feeling never quite good enough. The more time passes, the more she resents him and feels like he wasted years of her life.
"It infuriates her that people think he's this down-to-earth guy who just couldn't handle life in the fast lane when it was the other way around."
The pair dated for eight years before tying the knot in 2018, only to split eight months later.
According to insiders, Hemsworth ran for the hills as they kept clashing over their differing lifestyles, and Cyrus later admitted there was "too much conflict" to make it work.
Sources told RadarOnline.com that the bad blood has lingered, even though Cyrus has moved on with her own boyfriend, musician Maxx Morando, whom she started dating in December 2021.
Engagement News For Liam
Recently, Hemsworth, 35, announced his engagement to Brooks, 29, who showed off the massive rock on her engagement finger – and that caused his jealous ex to hit the roof.
"Miley doesn't buy for a second that he can make a marriage work," added the source. "She's telling anyone who'll listen that it won't last."