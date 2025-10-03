EXCLUSIVE: 'Mad About Conan!' Reclusive Ryan Gosling Strikes Up Bizarre Bromance With O'Brien as Late-Night Host Hopes to Pursue Acting Career

"Ryan has been a student of comedy since he was a kid, and Conan has become his Obi-Wan Kenobi mentor," noted the pal.

"He's helped Ryan sharpen his skills and get huge laughs doing it. Ryan's Barbie role was a culmination of that, but far from the end. Ryan's next blockbuster, Project Hail Mary, is one of his most comedic to date."

But the bromance is a two-way street.

"Conan has leaned on Ryan and some of his other 'serious actor' pals as he starts to dip into film acting opportunities of his own, starting with the critically acclaimed Sundance hit coming out later this year with Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs, I'd Kick You. Sources said O'Brien's performance is excellent.