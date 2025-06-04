EXCLUSIVE: Miley Cyrus' Boyfriend Maxx Morano 'Demanding She Deletes Liam Hemsworth's Number' — As Pals Reveal Singer 'Never Got Over' A-List Ex

Miley Cyrus still hasn't moved on from her failed marriage to Liam Hemsworth and it’s now become a major issue with her boyfriend of four years, Maxx Morando, who's threatening to walk if she doesn't stop obsessing about her ex, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Insiders say Cyrus brought up the Aussie hunk, whom she split from in 2019, yet again at a May 6 preview event for her Something Beautiful "visual album," saying she was glad she and Hemsworth lost their Malibu house in a 2018 wildfire.

"That was the biggest blessing I've ever had in my life," the singer said.