EXCLUSIVE: Miley Cyrus' Boyfriend Maxx Morano 'Demanding She Deletes Liam Hemsworth's Number' — As Pals Reveal Singer 'Never Got Over' A-List Ex
Miley Cyrus still hasn't moved on from her failed marriage to Liam Hemsworth and it’s now become a major issue with her boyfriend of four years, Maxx Morando, who's threatening to walk if she doesn't stop obsessing about her ex, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Insiders say Cyrus brought up the Aussie hunk, whom she split from in 2019, yet again at a May 6 preview event for her Something Beautiful "visual album," saying she was glad she and Hemsworth lost their Malibu house in a 2018 wildfire.
"That was the biggest blessing I've ever had in my life," the singer said.
Marriage Strife
She added: "When my house burned down, a lot of my relationships also burned down, and that just led me to such magic and to have so much gratitude."
Our source said: "She claims she's moved on, but that doesn’t really measure up to the way she acts."
The insider added Cyrus still gets upset when pictures of Hemsworth and his girlfriend of four years, model Gabriella Brooks, pop up.
"You can tell she hasn't fully let go," they added.
Lingering Feelings
Our source went on: "She's still so bitter about the divorce she can’t even fathom the idea of getting married again. She says she’s in love with Maxx, but in a lot of ways she keeps him at arm's length."
The insider said Morando has been very understanding and supportive and would have proposed, except for Cyrus' fixation on Hemsworth.
They warned: "But he's finally had enough of taking a backseat to Liam and he’s drawing a line in the sand."