EXCLUSIVE: 'Full House' Star Lori Loughlin and Husband Mossimo Giannulli 'Leading Separate Lives'

As fans may recall, she scored a role on TV titan Dick Wolf's latest series On Call. A tipster explained: "She’s faced backlash for using her wealth and privilege to game the system but it’s clear her peers are ready to let her move forward.

"She’s got her groove back. She’s put a lot of work into her looks, and it’s paying off as she quietly schmoozes the industry types."

As Loughlin hopped back into Hollywood, Giannulli reportedly wasn’t too supportive – especially as his own career hit a dead end.

In December, an insider spilled: "A lot of their friends really believed that going through this scandal would have drawn Lori and Mossimo closer together, but they have argued a lot since being released from prison.

"Lori isn't going to let Mossimo's jealousy slow her down. She wants to get him on board with her comeback, or she may leave him behind."