EXCLUSIVE: 'Full House' Star Lori Loughlin and Husband Mossimo Giannulli 'Leading Separate Lives'
Lori Loughlin's real-life Full House may be losing a cast member.
The actress has been making red carpet rounds without husband Mossimo Giannulli, fueling talk their union is under some serious strain, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
An insider alleged: "He’s sick of playing second fiddle to her Hollywood comeback."
Sources say Giannulli's been keeping his distance as Loughlin scrambles to reclaim her place in Hollywood following her 2020 conviction in the Varsity Blues fiasco.
The 60-year-old TV stunner and her designer hubby landed in hot water after shelling out $500K to rig their daughters Olivia and Isabella's way into the University of Southern California.
Loughlin served two months in the slammer, while 61-year-old Giannulli served five months.
The ex-con beauty has since been doing major damage control, slowly shimmying her way back into the good graces of Hollywood power players.
Loughlin's Getting Her Groove Back
As fans may recall, she scored a role on TV titan Dick Wolf's latest series On Call.
A tipster explained: "She’s faced backlash for using her wealth and privilege to game the system but it’s clear her peers are ready to let her move forward.
"She’s got her groove back. She’s put a lot of work into her looks, and it’s paying off as she quietly schmoozes the industry types."
As Loughlin hopped back into Hollywood, Giannulli reportedly wasn’t too supportive – especially as his own career hit a dead end.
In December, an insider spilled: "A lot of their friends really believed that going through this scandal would have drawn Lori and Mossimo closer together, but they have argued a lot since being released from prison.
"Lori isn't going to let Mossimo's jealousy slow her down. She wants to get him on board with her comeback, or she may leave him behind."
Loughlin, who played Becky on Full House, recently turned heads with her toned figure at the April 28 Women’s Cancer Research Fund gala in Beverly Hills.
Meanwhile, her husband of 28 years was nowhere to be seen.
A source noted: "The marriage has been second best and less of a priority, to her at least, and he’s mooching around with his golfing buddies and grumbling she’s been sucked up by Hollywood and fame.
"Mossimo doesn’t want to stand stupidly by her side on the red carpet if he can help it, so he’s just opting not to go."
Normal for Hollywood Couples?
Loughlin’s camp has shot down rumors of trouble in paradise, however, insisting the couple hasn't drifted apart.
Regardless, an insider said the actress is set on taking her career to new heights.
They dished: "This is what people in her position do. In her view, if he doesn’t want to come along – that’s his problem!"
Loughlin met her fashion designer hubby at a Los Angeles restaurant, and just two years later, they eloped on Thanksgiving Day in 1997 in Newport Beach. The couple then welcomed their two daughters in 1998 and 1999.
Previously, the TV star was married to Michael R. Burns from 1989 to 1996.