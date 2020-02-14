Pity Party! Lori Loughlin To Throw Pre-Prison Bash If Convicted In Bribery Scandal The actress is ‘spending tens of thousands of dollars on this,’ says a source.

Talk about a pity party!

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli are planning to throw a lavish bash to say goodbye to friends and family if they are found guilty of the charges against them in the shocking college bribery scandal, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

“They’re saying it’s to thank their loved ones for sticking by them, but it’s really a pity party where they can drown their sorrows and let loose one last time,” said an insider.

Although a rep for the actress tells Radar the “this information is totally false” and “there is no party,” The well-placed source revealed the couple is “spending tens of thousands on this, with live entertainment, plus the finest champagnes and gourmet food money can buy.”

As Radar previously reported, Loughlin, 55, and 56-year-old Giannulli have each pleaded not guilty to federal charges for allegedly paying $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters Bella and Olivia, both 20, into the University of Southern California.

The pair’s two girls were allegedly accepted as recruited crew coxswains, even though they did not participate in crew.

Now, the former Fuller House star, 55, is “on a mission to self-sabotage ahead of her sentencing,” which includes wild spending sprees, a source close to Loughlin previously had said, adding, “She seems to have given up and just wants to go down with a huge bang at this point.”

And throwing a pricey party is just part of the couple’s potential swan song.

“Lori and Mossimo figure they may as well go out in style and have something nice to remember if and when those cell doors slam shut,” said the insider.