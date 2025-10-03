Teddi Mellencamp's Miracle: 'RHOBH' Alum Announces Stage 4 Cancer 'Is Gone' After Undergoing Grueling Treatment — 'I Was In Such Shock'

Just two months ago, Mellencamp revealed she was forced to pause her treatments because of the intense side effects. After the cancer metastasized to her lung and brain, the reality star said she was overcome with "debilitating fatigue."

Mellencamp said on an August episode of her podcast: "Essentially, I haven’t been feeling good for about a month, which was kind of shocking to me, and I think, mentally, did a lot to me."

However, after things took a turn, she explained: "Why do I feel like I can barely open my eyes or keep my words straight?" After speaking to her doctor, she was told she had to stop her immunotherapy treatments or risk getting sicker.

She recalled: "They did a bunch of scans and everything’s looking good, everything’s shrinking. They’re not seeing a bunch, but so it’s showing that why I medically feel so sick is from the immunotherapy."