Teddi Mellencamp's Miracle: 'RHOBH' Alum Announces Stage 4 Cancer 'Is Gone' After Undergoing Grueling Treatment — 'I Was In Such Shock'
Oct. 3 2025, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Teddi Mellencamp has revealed her cancer was "undetectable" in her most recent scans, RadarOnline.com can report, but she's not out of the woods yet.
The former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has been battling the disease since 2022.
Mellencamp, who previously revealed she has stage 4 cancer, shared the welcome news on her podcast, Two T’s in a Pod.
"Just to give a little life update to you guys, I had my immunotherapy yesterday, and I did my scans, and at this point there is no detectable cancer," Mellencamp told co-host Dolores Catania, who was sitting in for the 44-year-old's usual co-host, Tamra Judge.
Mellencamp gushed: "When they told me, I was in such shock. I was like, numb."
The Fight Goes On
But her battle isn't completely over. She explained that she will keep up with her immunotherapy for at least a year, adding, "I’m not considered in remission or anything like that."
She continued: "The way (doctors) said it works, it's like one year, then two years, then at three years you're allowed to be considered... in remission."
And that means some more tough days ahead.
"I'm still going to be having days when I'm feeling sick and stuff because I still am in immunotherapy," she confirmed. "So I'm still fighting because you have to be."
Pause in Treatments
Just two months ago, Mellencamp revealed she was forced to pause her treatments because of the intense side effects. After the cancer metastasized to her lung and brain, the reality star said she was overcome with "debilitating fatigue."
Mellencamp said on an August episode of her podcast: "Essentially, I haven’t been feeling good for about a month, which was kind of shocking to me, and I think, mentally, did a lot to me."
However, after things took a turn, she explained: "Why do I feel like I can barely open my eyes or keep my words straight?" After speaking to her doctor, she was told she had to stop her immunotherapy treatments or risk getting sicker.
She recalled: "They did a bunch of scans and everything’s looking good, everything’s shrinking. They’re not seeing a bunch, but so it’s showing that why I medically feel so sick is from the immunotherapy."
Long Road to Recovery
"So we’re going to take a little break on the immunotherapy to get my body back feeling stronger," she continued. "And I’m on steroids and we’re doing everything that we can to get me back to feeling like I can do this, I can do all the things."
Mellencamp also added she "never once felt that way until recently, and it’s heartbreaking."
Following the update, the former Bravo star took to Instagram to share a quick video of herself walking on a treadmill, clearly struggling to breathe.
"Day two of walking it out... keeping it slow, keeping my hand on the side," Mellencamp said while on the treadmill. "But I always feel my best when I can move a little bit, so I'm doing a little 20-minute walk."