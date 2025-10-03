Your tip
Candace Owens

Candace Owens' Latest Allegations: Conservative Mouthpiece Claims 'Everyone In Key Positions Connected' To Charlie Kirk Assassination Case Was 'New' — Including The 'Coroner and Judge'

Composite photo of Candace Owens and Charlie Kirk
Source: @HustleBitch_/X; MEGA

Candace Owens revealed her latest allegations surrounding Charlie Kirk's assassination.

Oct. 3 2025, Published 1:57 p.m. ET

Conservative commentator Candace Owens shared another shocking allegation related to Charlie Kirk’s assassination, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to Owens, "almost everyone working in Utah that day who would come to work on the case" — from the state bureau director to the coroner — was allegedly brand new.

Prior to Charlie Kirk's Assassination, Kash Patel 'Cleaned House at the State Bureau,' Candace Owens Claims

Source: @HustleBitch_/X

Candace Owens said the day Charlie Kirk was assassinated was 'kind of everybody's first day on the job.'

“We mentioned that, apparently, it was kind of everybody’s first day on the job,” Owens claimed. “9/10 was everybody’s first day on the job, meaning there were a lot of these recent and brand new hires in Utah that would all kind of come across and have to deal with this case.”

She even clamed Kash Patel, the Director of the FBI, “cleaned house at the state bureau.”

“He then installs a person that has a long tenure in D.C., Robert Bowles. His first case is Charlie Kirk’s assassination. Why would he want to uproot and move his family to Utah after having roots in Virginia for so long? I don’t know, but that’s the circumstance," she alleged.

Candace Owens Says the Hospital Charlie Kirk Was Taken to 'Was Not the Nearest' One

Photo of Candace Owens
Source: MEGA

Candace Owens is interested to learn 'whether or not that new CEO and surgeon worked on Charlie.'

Owens then turned her attention to the hospital Kirk was rushed off to after he was shot. “Also, I told you there was a new CEO and, therefore, a new lead surgeon, Andrew Zenger, over at the hospital, the regional hospital that Charlie was taken to. Although, that was not the nearest hospital from the university and it also ranked extremely low in terms of the most best equipped hospital if you will to deal with the sort of trauma that Charlie was suffering from. A neck wound, obviously. So it’s very strange,” she claimed. “I think it would be interesting to learn whether or not that new CEO and surgeon worked on Charlie,” Owens claimed. “That’s something that I would like to find out.”

Candace Ownes Claims the Coroner 'Was Brand Spanking New'

Photo of Candace Owens
Source: @HustleBitch_/X

Candace Owens said the judge in the Charlie Kirk case was 'new.'

As if that wasn’t enough, Owens claimed there were “some other new people” including the “judge in the case” who is “overseeing the case against Tyler Robinson.”

“He was recently appointed to the fourth district court in May of 2025 by Governor Spencer Cox,” she said. “I was also informed that the coroner in this case was brand spanking new,” Owens also claimed. “That name has not yet been released. I am told that person is new.”

How Did Charlie Kirk Die?

Photo of Charlie Kirk
Source: MEGA

Charlie Kirk was assassinated on September 10.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Kirk was speaking at Utah Valley University in Orem on September 10 as part of his Turning Point USA fall 2025 tour. About 20 minutes into his event, he was shot in the neck. While he was rushed off to the hospital, he was pronounced dead soon after.

Tyler Robinson was taken into custody on September 13 and officially charged with aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, and obstruction of justice in connection with the shooting.

He recently appeared in court for the second time on September 29, and prosecutors shared there’s a “substantial” amount of evidence.

