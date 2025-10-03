Candace Owens' Latest Allegations: Conservative Mouthpiece Claims 'Everyone In Key Positions Connected' To Charlie Kirk Assassination Case Was 'New' — Including The 'Coroner and Judge'

“We mentioned that, apparently, it was kind of everybody’s first day on the job,” Owens claimed. “9/10 was everybody’s first day on the job, meaning there were a lot of these recent and brand new hires in Utah that would all kind of come across and have to deal with this case.”

She even clamed Kash Patel, the Director of the FBI, “cleaned house at the state bureau.”

“He then installs a person that has a long tenure in D.C., Robert Bowles. His first case is Charlie Kirk’s assassination. Why would he want to uproot and move his family to Utah after having roots in Virginia for so long? I don’t know, but that’s the circumstance," she alleged.