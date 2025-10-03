EXCLUSIVE: Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli's Marriage Was Nearly 'Destroyed' From Prison Stint... Months Before They Officially Separated

While they have both since been released from prison, their time locked up rocked their relationship.

"Their prison stints nearly destroyed their marriage," an insider previously said. "There was a lot of tension when they got out." Following the scandal, Loughlin returned to the small screen with roles in When Hope Calls: A Country Christmas, a spinoff of When Calls the Heart, in December 2021.

According to the source, the TV star getting back to work did "wonders" for her marriage at the time, as they claimed, "If she hadn’t gotten acting work again, the whole house of cards would have collapsed."

They continued: "Lori and Mossimo already did a lot of finger-pointing over the way their lives got turned upside down when they were accused of paying bribes and lying to get their unqualified daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella, into the University of Southern California on the pretense the girls were competitive athletes skilled in rowing events.

"She would have held it against Mossimo if she hadn’t been taken back into the acting community."