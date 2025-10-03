EXCLUSIVE: Pamela Anderson Once Hired a Psychic in a Desperate Attempt to Expel 'Evil Spirits' From Tommy Lee's Body

"She wants the kids to be safe, and she wants Tommy to quit being in denial over the way he has treated her."

Anderson originally enlisted Deleany to help her work through her own issues, but soon realized her then-husband would benefit as well, as she learned how much the turmoil in her life intertwined with the rock star.

The source continued: "Ever since she's been with Tommy, they've been hit by one scandal after another. Pamela said she's sick of all the lawsuits, all the money problems, all the hurt."

According to the insider, the psychic dropped a disturbing bombshell on Anderson about her "past life" connection to Lee.