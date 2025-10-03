EXCLUSIVE: Pamela Anderson Once Hired a Psychic in a Desperate Attempt to Expel 'Evil Spirits' From Tommy Lee's Body
Oct. 3 2025, Published 1:30 p.m. ET
Pamela Anderson was once so tormented and distraught over her relationship with ex-husband Tommy Lee, she hired a psychic to help drive out "evil spirits" from his body, RadarOnline.com.
At the time, Lee, who turned 63 years old on October 3, spent nearly four months in Los Angeles County Jail for assaulting the Baywatch star.
Tommy Lee's 1995 Attack on Pamela Anderson
Lee landed behind bars for kicking the then 29-year-old Anderson in the back as she held their son Dylan, who was only two at the time.
After springing out of jail, Lee underwent four sessions with psychic Joya Deleany, whom the actress initially hired for herself.
An insider close to the former couple shared: "Pamela asked Joya if she could drive the demons out of Tommy, because she wants to be friends with him again, and more importantly, she doesn't want him to slap her across the room."
Anderson Seeks Spiritual Healer's Help
"She wants the kids to be safe, and she wants Tommy to quit being in denial over the way he has treated her."
Anderson originally enlisted Deleany to help her work through her own issues, but soon realized her then-husband would benefit as well, as she learned how much the turmoil in her life intertwined with the rock star.
The source continued: "Ever since she's been with Tommy, they've been hit by one scandal after another. Pamela said she's sick of all the lawsuits, all the money problems, all the hurt."
According to the insider, the psychic dropped a disturbing bombshell on Anderson about her "past life" connection to Lee.
The insider said: "She learned that they knew each other in past lives and there's always been conflicts.
"As wild as it sounds, Deleany told Pam that she was Tommy's mother in a past life. And they've always had problems and anger between them.
"Deleany put Pamela in a trance state, showed her how to eliminate all the negativity and bad vibes. After four sessions, she felt so much better that she asked Deleany, 'Can you work on my husband?'
"Tommy wasn't a very willing subject at first – he was just going in the hopes of getting back in Pamela's good graces."
Lee Became a Psychic 'Believer'
Eventually, the bad boy drummer came around and took his psychic sessions seriously.
The source added: "But after his first two sessions, he was a believer – he understands that being a rock star and surrounding himself with so much bad for so long, he's become a slave to it."
Spiritual healer Deleany stunned Lee when she claimed the pair married just four days after meeting in 1995 because "they had already bonded over hundreds of years."
Lee was said to stop "resisting" the psychic and event "chanted" with her to help release wicked spirits from his body, which was "a major challenge" to Deleany.
While the psychic insisted Anderson and Lee were bonded through their past lives, the couple divorced and went their separate ways in 2018.
Lee married for a fourth time in 2019 to estranged wife Brittany Furlan, while Anderson has been smitten with Liam Neeson.