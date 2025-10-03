Keith Urban's Guitarist Maggie Baugh's Father Breaks Silence on 'Homewrecker' Allegations... as Country Music Singer's $325Million Divorce Battle With Nicole Kidman Explodes

As speculation over Urban's alleged mystery woman continues, the 57-year-old ignited controversy by recently changing the lyrics of his song The Fighter to include the name of his female guitarist, despite it being written about Kidman.

And a newly discovered video from one of his concerts shows him pointing towards Baugh before dropping his hand as the song reaches the lyric "born to love you."

Baugh is a rising country star herself, and has her own nationwide tour coming up – though, at much smaller venues. Neither she nor Urban has publicly confessed to any relationship, and even Baugh's closest family members aren't talking.

Reached by phone at his Florida home, Baugh's father, Chuck, said he had "not heard one way or the other" if the rumors are true.

"I don't know anything about it, other than she's a guitar player for him," Chuck told Daily Mail, adding that he believes the two are simply work buddies.

"It's more of a musician thing than a dating thing."