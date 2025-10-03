Keith Urban's Guitarist Maggie Baugh's Father Breaks Silence on 'Homewrecker' Allegations... as Country Music Singer's $325Million Divorce Battle With Nicole Kidman Explodes
Oct. 3 2025, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
The father of Keith Urban's tour guitarist has spoken out amid rumors his 25-year-old daughter is in a "secret relationship" with the country music crooner, RadarOnline.com can report.
Urban's wife, actress Nicole Kidman, filed for divorce earlier this week and is said to know about his reported infidelity.
As speculation over Urban's alleged mystery woman continues, the 57-year-old ignited controversy by recently changing the lyrics of his song The Fighter to include the name of his female guitarist, despite it being written about Kidman.
And a newly discovered video from one of his concerts shows him pointing towards Baugh before dropping his hand as the song reaches the lyric "born to love you."
Baugh is a rising country star herself, and has her own nationwide tour coming up – though, at much smaller venues. Neither she nor Urban has publicly confessed to any relationship, and even Baugh's closest family members aren't talking.
Reached by phone at his Florida home, Baugh's father, Chuck, said he had "not heard one way or the other" if the rumors are true.
"I don't know anything about it, other than she's a guitar player for him," Chuck told Daily Mail, adding that he believes the two are simply work buddies.
"It's more of a musician thing than a dating thing."
How Much Did Kidman Know?
Sources have claimed Urban and Kidman had been separated "since the beginning of summer" and that Urban had already "moved out of their family home" and moved into his own pad in Nashville.
Kidman cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind their split, per the divorce documents, after 19 years of marriage.
Insiders close to the former couple, meanwhile, suggested Urban was already seeing another woman, although it was unclear if he started dating her before or after leaving the Oscar winner.
A source claimed: "All the signs point to the fact Keith is with another woman. Let's just say, Nicole doesn't dispute that, but she's still shocked over it."
Talk of the Town
The guessing game has kicked into high gear, especially after Urban's recent gestures. One industry insider said: "Everyone in Nashville is buzzing about it. No one knows exactly who she might be, but the rumor is loud enough to make people wonder how it could play into the divorce and the prenup."
According to Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack, "Nicole wanted to fight for them, but Keith had already checked out – and she knew why... It wasn’t about distance, schedules, or bad habits. It was about another woman. And Nicole knows who she is."
The source claimed Urban's friends tried to cover for him, to no avail: "(Nicole's) not naïve. She heard the stories, she saw the signs. At some point, the truth becomes impossible to ignore."
"She's not going to live as anyone's second choice," the insider added.
Kidman's Pain Exposed
Those in Kidman's circle say the gossip has been painful for the actress, who previously described Urban as her "deep, deep love."
A friend claimed: "Loyalty has always meant the world to Nicole. Just hearing talk of Keith being with someone else so soon has been really painful for her."
The pair share two daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14, and Kidman is expected to become the primary residential parent.
A source close to the case claimed: "Nicole's priority was making sure the children had consistency, and the agreement shows that. Keith will have less time with them but will remain involved in major choices."