Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Keith Urban

Keith Urban's Guitarist Maggie Baugh's Father Breaks Silence on 'Homewrecker' Allegations... as Country Music Singer's $325Million Divorce Battle With Nicole Kidman Explodes

maggie baugh, keith urban, nicole kidman
Source: @maggie_baugh/instagram;MEGA

Maggie Baugh's father has shared his thoughts as Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman work through their divorce.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 3 2025, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

The father of Keith Urban's tour guitarist has spoken out amid rumors his 25-year-old daughter is in a "secret relationship" with the country music crooner, RadarOnline.com can report.

Urban's wife, actress Nicole Kidman, filed for divorce earlier this week and is said to know about his reported infidelity.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
maggie baugh
Source: @maggie_baugh/instagram

Baugh is currently touring with Urban.

As speculation over Urban's alleged mystery woman continues, the 57-year-old ignited controversy by recently changing the lyrics of his song The Fighter to include the name of his female guitarist, despite it being written about Kidman.

And a newly discovered video from one of his concerts shows him pointing towards Baugh before dropping his hand as the song reaches the lyric "born to love you."

Baugh is a rising country star herself, and has her own nationwide tour coming up – though, at much smaller venues. Neither she nor Urban has publicly confessed to any relationship, and even Baugh's closest family members aren't talking.

Reached by phone at his Florida home, Baugh's father, Chuck, said he had "not heard one way or the other" if the rumors are true.

"I don't know anything about it, other than she's a guitar player for him," Chuck told Daily Mail, adding that he believes the two are simply work buddies.

"It's more of a musician thing than a dating thing."

Article continues below advertisement

How Much Did Kidman Know?

keith urban and nicole kidman
Source: mega

Rumors Urban is involved with another woman have spread.

Sources have claimed Urban and Kidman had been separated "since the beginning of summer" and that Urban had already "moved out of their family home" and moved into his own pad in Nashville.

Kidman cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind their split, per the divorce documents, after 19 years of marriage.

Insiders close to the former couple, meanwhile, suggested Urban was already seeing another woman, although it was unclear if he started dating her before or after leaving the Oscar winner.

A source claimed: "All the signs point to the fact Keith is with another woman. Let's just say, Nicole doesn't dispute that, but she's still shocked over it."

Article continues below advertisement

Talk of the Town

nicole kidman
Source: mega

Kidman is said to know who Urban's 'mystery woman' is.

The guessing game has kicked into high gear, especially after Urban's recent gestures. One industry insider said: "Everyone in Nashville is buzzing about it. No one knows exactly who she might be, but the rumor is loud enough to make people wonder how it could play into the divorce and the prenup."

According to Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack, "Nicole wanted to fight for them, but Keith had already checked out – and she knew why... It wasn’t about distance, schedules, or bad habits. It was about another woman. And Nicole knows who she is."

The source claimed Urban's friends tried to cover for him, to no avail: "(Nicole's) not naïve. She heard the stories, she saw the signs. At some point, the truth becomes impossible to ignore."

"She's not going to live as anyone's second choice," the insider added.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Sunny Hostin

'This Is Stupidity': 'The View' Co-Host Sunny Hostin Brutally Ridiculed For Calling Christians 'Hypocrites' and Accuses Gun Owners of 'Not Being Pro-Life'

Taylor Swift has released the most X-rated song of her career about Travis Kelce's manhood which featured in her new The Life of a Showgirl album.

Taylor Swift Dedicates New Song to Travis Kelce's ‘Manhood’ in Her 'Raunchiest Track Ever'... as Fans Fawn Over Superstar Singer's Album Release

Kidman's Pain Exposed

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

nicole kidman keith urban kids
Source: mega

The actress is expected to be their kids 'primary caretaker.'

Those in Kidman's circle say the gossip has been painful for the actress, who previously described Urban as her "deep, deep love."

A friend claimed: "Loyalty has always meant the world to Nicole. Just hearing talk of Keith being with someone else so soon has been really painful for her."

The pair share two daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14, and Kidman is expected to become the primary residential parent.

A source close to the case claimed: "Nicole's priority was making sure the children had consistency, and the agreement shows that. Keith will have less time with them but will remain involved in major choices."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.