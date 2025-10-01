EXCLUSIVE: The 'Cheating' Rumor Dogging Keith Urban — Which Could Put His Prenup Millions in Peril
Oct. 1 2025, Published 7:15 p.m. ET
Keith Urban is facing swirling rumors of infidelity as his high-profile divorce from Nicole Kidman gathers pace – a development sources tell RadarOnline.com could jeopardize millions of dollars tied up in their prenup.
Kidman, 58, filed for divorce recently after 19 years of marriage to the country singer, 57. Court papers lodged in Nashville cite "irreconcilable differences," while friends of both stars describe a relationship long strained by clashing work schedules and distance.
Prenup on the Line
A source close to the situation claimed: "The talk is that Keith may have been unfaithful, and that could open the prenup to challenge. If Nicole decides to pursue it, the money involved could shift in a big way."
Speculation intensified this week after reports in Nashville suggested Urban has been romantically linked with a younger woman in the music business.
One industry insider said: "Everyone in Nashville is buzzing about it. No one knows exactly who she might be, but the rumor is loud enough to make people wonder how it could play into the divorce and the prenup."
Nicole Kidman Hurt by Gossip
Those in Kidman's circle say the gossip has been painful for the actress, who previously described Urban as her "deep, deep love."
A friend claimed: "Loyalty has always meant the world to Nicole. Just hearing talk of Keith being with someone else so soon has been really painful for her."
The pair share two daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14. They were last seen together publicly in June at a FIFA World Cup match in Nashville, but court documents confirm they had been living separate lives for months. Kidman is expected to become the primary residential parent.
Career Pressures and Public Cracks
Despite the tension, Urban is continuing his High and Alive world tour, with a scheduled performance in Pennsylvania this week. Kidman has remained in Nashville with their children at the couple's $4million compound.
The couple's fortune, estimated at around $325million, is spread across properties in Beverly Hills, Manhattan, Sydney, and Tennessee. Although sources claim there is an "ironclad prenup" signed by the pair, the existence of any alleged affair could potentially complicate how those assets are divided.
Another source said: "Both Keith and Nicole contributed to everything they've built together. But if infidelity comes into play, it could upset the balance of their agreement."
Marriage Once Seen as Rock Solid
Hints of marital trouble had surfaced earlier between the pair. In July, Urban abruptly ended a radio interview after being asked about Kidman's intimate scenes in Babygirl and A Family Affair. At the time, his team insisted he simply did not like discussing private matters.
Kidman herself, while promoting her Netflix series The Perfect Couple in 2023, remarked: "There's no perfect anything. Anything that's presented as perfect… forget it."
The Australian actress and the New Zealand-born musician wed in a Catholic ceremony in Sydney in 2006, five years after Kidman's divorce from Tom Cruise, with whom she adopted two children, Isabella, now 32, and Connor, 30. She later welcomed Sunday in 2008 and Faith in 2010 via surrogate.
While neither Kidman nor Urban has commented publicly on the rumors, friends of the pair say both are determined to prioritize their daughters amid their painful split.
A source said: "No matter what happens with money, their daughters remain the priority. That's the one area where they're completely aligned."