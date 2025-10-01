EXCLUSIVE: The 'Cheating' Rumor Dogging Keith Urban — Which Could Put His Prenup Millions in Peril

Kidman, 58, filed for divorce recently after 19 years of marriage to the country singer, 57. Court papers lodged in Nashville cite "irreconcilable differences," while friends of both stars describe a relationship long strained by clashing work schedules and distance.

Keith Urban is facing swirling rumors of infidelity as his high-profile divorce from Nicole Kidman gathers pace – a development sources tell RadarOnline.com could jeopardize millions of dollars tied up in their prenup.

A source close to the situation claimed: "The talk is that Keith may have been unfaithful, and that could open the prenup to challenge. If Nicole decides to pursue it, the money involved could shift in a big way."

Speculation intensified this week after reports in Nashville suggested Urban has been romantically linked with a younger woman in the music business.

One industry insider said: "Everyone in Nashville is buzzing about it. No one knows exactly who she might be, but the rumor is loud enough to make people wonder how it could play into the divorce and the prenup."