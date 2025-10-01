Newly Uncovered Biden Note Cards Reveal 'Sleepy Joe' Had Bios and Photos to Remind Him Who Hillary Clinton and Schumer Were
Oct. 1 2025, Published 7:00 p.m. ET
Joe Biden had a personal collection of secret notecards to help remind him of the names and details of some of his closest allies, RadarOnline.com can report.
Concerns for the now-former president's mental health and well-being were constant during his lone term in the White House.
Handing It to Biden
The previously hidden note cards gave crucial information to Biden about who he was speaking to and what he was speaking about. According to Fox News Digital, the cards featured the names and photos of high-profile Democrats, such as former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.
Five different "palm cards" were discovered during an investigation of National Archive documents related to the Biden administration's use of an autopen.
"Palm cards" are hand-sized notecards that are commonly used by politicians for easy reminders and references.
A former Biden staffer told the outlet that listing notable attendees and bios on cards "is standard operating procedure for briefing materials."
The staffer hypothesized: "Should the staff not have told the President that Chuck Schumer was attending?"
Presidential Cheat Sheets
It's not clear if Biden, 82, ever relied on any of the cards, but they were the perfect cheat sheets for the aging leader.
One of the palm cards obtained by Fox News Digital read "Presidential Medal of Freedom Recipients" and included photos and short biographies of the recipients, including a snap of Clinton and a brief note reminding that she was "the Secretary of State in the Obama-Biden administration."
Another card showed a photo of Schumer and a separate photo of Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin, followed by an explanation of their roles in the Senate, their party, and the states they represent.
Other cards offered such minutiae as the names of various political friends, Hollywood heavyweights, and what appeared to be notes and talking points for interviews.
Four of the five were stamped with a disclaimer reading in all caps: "PRESIDENT HAS SEEN."
Biden's Autopen Use
President Trump has ordered a review of Biden's use and dependency on an autopen during the last days of his presidency. The outgoing president went on a pardon spree, granting pardons to several people whose cases had received political attention, including pre-emptive pardons to people who had gotten under the skin of Trump, including Dr. Anthony S. Fauci.
However, Biden previously made it clear he was behind every single one of those decisions, despite what Trump claimed.
"I made every single one of those," Biden told The NY Times earlier this year. "And, including the categories, when we set this up to begin with. But I understand why Trump would think that, because obviously, I guess, he doesn't focus much... so, yes, I made every decision."
Biden also explained he used an autopen because "there were a lot" of things to sign off on, and added: "The autopen is legal. As you know, other presidents used it, including Trump. But the point is that, you know, we’re talking about a whole lot of people."
Biden's Mental Health
Biden's mental and physical health were constantly targeted during his time in and out of the White House.
All eyes have been on the ex-prez ever since he revealed he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, which was characterized by a "Gleason score of 9," meaning the condition is "aggressive."
Top oncologist Dr. Zeke Emanuel, who served as an advisor for health policy under Obama, claimed Biden likely had the cancer "while he was president."
"He probably had it at the start of his presidency, in 2021," Dr. Zeke said on Morning Joe on May 19. "Yes, I don't think there's any disagreement about that."