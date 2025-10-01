EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Were 'Living Separate Lives for 3 YEARS' Before Finally Splitting

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban had been living apart for up to three years before their marriage finally broke down, with friends saying the couple had become like "two ships passing in the night," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Oscar-winning actor, 58, and the country singer, 57, were married for 19 years but had struggled with clashing work schedules, with Kidman filming back-to-back projects while Urban spent months on the road on a world tour.

Court filings in Nashville show Kidman filed for divorce this week, citing irreconcilable differences.