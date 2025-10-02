Keith Urban, 57, Points Towards Guitarist Maggie Baugh, 25, While Singing 'I Was Born To Love You' in Resurfaced Footage Following Shock Divorce from Nicole Kidman
Oct. 2 2025, Published 7:30 p.m. ET
Keith Urban pointed towards his new 25-year-old female guitarist and sang "I was born to love you" in newly unearthed footage.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the video, recorded in April, was posted days after his wife, Nicole Kidman, 58, filed for divorce on September 30.
'Maggie, I'll Be Your Fighter'
The country star, 57, stoked controversy by changing the lyrics of his song The Fighter to include the name of his guitarist, Maggie Baugh, despite it being written about Kidman.
The new footage, from a show at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas in the spring, once again shows the pair performing the song.
Urban points towards Baugh before dropping his hand as the song reaches “born to love you.”
He also made a lyric tweak, singing "Maggie, I’ll be your fighter."
In the latest clip from September, Urban sings, “When they’re tryna get to you, Maggie, I’ll be your guitar player."
'Did He Just Say That?'
Baugh posted the footage on her Instagram page with the caption “Did he just say that?” Three days later, Kidman filed for divorce.
Urban previously said of the track: "It's all from a conversation my wife and I had early on in our relationship, that when things get tough, I need to hold her tighter and just try to take care of her.
"The song is about wanting to heal somebody, wanting to take care of somebody, wanting to protect somebody. It's really like a vow in so many ways."
Fans of the singer have since flooded Baugh’s social media posts, directing their distaste towards the young musician and support towards Kidman.
Baugh’s father, Chuck, has been quizzed on whether he thinks the pair are romantically linked.
'I Don't Know Anything About It'
Speaking on Thursday, October 2, he said: "I don’t know anything about it, other than she's a guitar player for him."
Baugh’s dad, who met Urban last year during a concert in Las Vegas, added that he believes his daughter’s relationship with the country crooner is strictly professional.
"It's more of a musician thing than a dating thing," he said, before admitting that he hasn't "heard one way or the other."
Sources have claimed Urban and Kidman had been separated "since the beginning of summer" and that Urban had already "moved out of their family home" and moved into his own pad in Nashville.
Kidman cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind their split, per the divorce documents, and listed their date of separation as "date of filing."
Insiders close to the former couple, meanwhile, suggested Urban was already seeing another woman, although it was unclear if he started dating her before or after leaving the Oscar winner.
A source claimed: "All the signs point to the fact Keith is with another woman. Let's just say, Nicole doesn't dispute that, but she's still shocked over it."
Another claimed that news of the fledgling relationship was "all over Nashville," where the couple are based.
Meanwhile, a "well-placed Nashville music business PR source" has alleged the mysterious "younger" woman in question also works in the music industry.
"The rumor is that he's with a younger woman in the business. It's all everyone is talking about. Everyone wants to know who, but so far, that's a mystery," the source added.