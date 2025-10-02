Keith Urban, 57, Points Towards Guitarist Maggie Baugh, 25, While Singing 'I Was Born To Love You' in Resurfaced Footage Following Shock Divorce from Nicole Kidman

The country star, 57, stoked controversy by changing the lyrics of his song The Fighter to include the name of his guitarist, Maggie Baugh, despite it being written about Kidman.

The new footage, from a show at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas in the spring, once again shows the pair performing the song.

Urban points towards Baugh before dropping his hand as the song reaches “born to love you.”

He also made a lyric tweak, singing "Maggie, I’ll be your fighter."

In the latest clip from September, Urban sings, “When they’re tryna get to you, Maggie, I’ll be your guitar player."