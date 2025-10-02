EXCLUSIVE: How Picky Prince Harry Always Hated Princess Diana's 'Rags-to-Riches' Dinner Treat
Oct. 2 2025, Published 7:10 p.m. ET
Prince Harry may have inherited his mother's rebellious streak, but one thing he did not share with Princess Diana was her fondness for lobster thermidor – a dish she adored and he could never stomach, those who knew the family's dining habits best tell RadarOnline.com.
The late Princess of Wales, who died in 1997 at the age of 36, enjoyed the French classic of lobster, mustard, brandy, and cheese as a weekly treat at Kensington Palace.
Diana's Private Indulgence
Former royal chef Darren McGrady has revealed Diana thought the dish too indulgent to order at restaurants, but insisted it be made at home. Harry, however, was less than enthusiastic.
A family source claimed: "Diana saw lobster thermidor as a special luxury, but Harry never liked it. He was always a picky eater with certain flavors, and seafood just didn't appeal to him."
McGrady, who worked as Diana's personal chef from 1993 until her death, explained she would compromise by making sure her sons had alternatives.
"If William and Harry were home, I'd do barbecue ribs and corn with banana flan or ice cream after. That way, everyone was happy," he said.
A Dish With a Story
The dish itself has a storied history. Once considered food for the poor in coastal communities, lobster rose over the centuries into a symbol of luxury dining.
Nutritionist Charlotte Faure Green said: "I think it's a bit of a rags-to-riches story. Lobster was once a humble food and now it is the height of luxury, and with that, pretty expensive."
She added: "And the taste is just not for everyone. Some love its sweet, briny flavour and delicate texture, while others find it overhyped or fiddly to eat."
Nutrition Behind the Luxury
The same nutritionist noted lobster remains a healthy option when simply prepared.
She said: "Lobster is a lean, high-quality source of protein and naturally low in fat, containing all the essential amino acids.
"It is rich in selenium, copper, zinc, iodine, vitamin B12, and omega-3 fatty acids, all of which play a role in supporting heart health, brain function, thyroid balance, and immunity."
Food as a Reflection of Personality
Those who were closest to Diana say her approach to food reflected her personality. She cared deeply about appearances in public, but in private enjoyed comfort and fun.
One friend claimed: "For Diana, food was about creating moments at home. She wouldn't order lobster in public because it felt showy, but in her own kitchen, it was a private indulgence she really enjoyed."
Harry, now 41, has still not warmed to the delicacy, despite its popularity in his adopted home of America.
A royal watcher said: "It brought back those childhood stories – Diana might serve lobster thermidor, but Harry always refused it. It was one dish he simply wouldn't go near."
Another family insider said: "For Diana, lobster was an emotional treat – it gave her joy and comfort. For Harry, it only meant being urged to eat something he couldn't stand."