Prince Harry may have inherited his mother's rebellious streak, but one thing he did not share with Princess Diana was her fondness for lobster thermidor – a dish she adored and he could never stomach, those who knew the family's dining habits best tell RadarOnline.com. The late Princess of Wales, who died in 1997 at the age of 36, enjoyed the French classic of lobster, mustard, brandy, and cheese as a weekly treat at Kensington Palace.

Diana's Private Indulgence

Source: MEGA Royal Chef Darren McGrady often swapped lobster for ribs, corn, and banana flan to please the boys.

Former royal chef Darren McGrady has revealed Diana thought the dish too indulgent to order at restaurants, but insisted it be made at home. Harry, however, was less than enthusiastic. A family source claimed: "Diana saw lobster thermidor as a special luxury, but Harry never liked it. He was always a picky eater with certain flavors, and seafood just didn't appeal to him." McGrady, who worked as Diana's personal chef from 1993 until her death, explained she would compromise by making sure her sons had alternatives. "If William and Harry were home, I'd do barbecue ribs and corn with banana flan or ice cream after. That way, everyone was happy," he said.

A Dish With a Story

Source: Katie Musial/Unsplash Diana adored lobster thermidor as a private Kensington Palace treat.

The dish itself has a storied history. Once considered food for the poor in coastal communities, lobster rose over the centuries into a symbol of luxury dining. Nutritionist Charlotte Faure Green said: "I think it's a bit of a rags-to-riches story. Lobster was once a humble food and now it is the height of luxury, and with that, pretty expensive." She added: "And the taste is just not for everyone. Some love its sweet, briny flavour and delicate texture, while others find it overhyped or fiddly to eat."

Nutrition Behind the Luxury

Source: David Todd McCarty/Unsplash Nutritionists hail lobster as lean, protein-rich, and packed with vitamins.

The same nutritionist noted lobster remains a healthy option when simply prepared. She said: "Lobster is a lean, high-quality source of protein and naturally low in fat, containing all the essential amino acids. "It is rich in selenium, copper, zinc, iodine, vitamin B12, and omega-3 fatty acids, all of which play a role in supporting heart health, brain function, thyroid balance, and immunity."

Food as a Reflection of Personality

Source: MEGA Diana avoided ordering it at restaurants, calling it “too showy.”