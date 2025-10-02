EXCLUSIVE: Sean 'Diddy' Combs Taking 'Massive Risk' By Speaking at Sentencing... as Disgraced Sex Beast Faces 20 Years Behind Bars
Oct. 2 2025, Published 6:57 p.m. ET
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' decision to address the court just before his sentencing on Friday, October 3, could be risky, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.
The disgraced music mogul could be sent to prison for 20 years after being found guilty of two felony counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.
Combs passed on the chance to take the stand and testify on his own behalf during his trial, but as he begs for leniency, his lawyers have said he will finally talk.
But that could actually be a bad move, lawyer Tony Buzbee told Radar: "What can he say? The conduct we saw at the trial, and the conduct alleged in the civil cases, is reprehensible."
Buzbee famously set up a hotline for alleged victims of Combs to come forward – receiving thousands of calls and accusations from witnesses who will testify to Combs' graphic lifestyle. He said the producer is now just "grasping at straws."
"I've always believed when you are digging yourself a hole, stop digging," Buzbee added.
The Risk is Real
Government prosecutors are seeking a prison sentence of at least 11 years, while Combs' team wants him to serve no more than 14 months, which would essentially set him free based on time served.
Judge Arun Subramanian, who oversaw the proceedings, has the final say, and Brian C. Stewart, trial attorney at Parker & McConkie, told Radar the reality will likely split the difference.
"Fourteen months is probably wishful thinking, and eleven years may be too heavy-handed," Stewart said. "I would expect it to be somewhere in the middle, around four to six years."
He also feels it's a risk for Combs to speak.
"This is his one opportunity to influence the judge’s decision, and he should take it with a short, sincere, and remorseful statement. If he stands up and owns it, that can shave years off; if he makes excuses, it could add them," Stewart added.
Combs' Last Call
Combs has been spending most of his time recently begging family and friends to write letters to Judge Arun Subramanian, asking for leniency, but Stewart said those likely will have no effect.
"Good behavior and supportive letters can’t hurt, but they seem unlikely to carry much weight with the judge under these circumstances," he added.
In a final note to the judge on Thursday, Combs' lawyers tried to humanize their client.
"Like all human beings, Mr. Combs is flawed," they shared. "But he is the first to admit he has made many serious mistakes, and he has been working very hard to better himself and make the most of his time behind bars.
"We respectfully submit that he deserves a chance to continue his rehabilitation outside the walls of a prison, and ask the Court to be merciful and afford him that opportunity."
Charm Offensive
The plan is already in place for Combs, who is confident he can sway the judge with his charm.
"He thinks his words can change everything," a source told Hollywood Insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack. "It’s arrogant, but it’s worked for him before."
Shuter reports the music mogul's lawyers have requested that he be allowed to wear "street clothes" to the hearing, instead of the standard prison jumpsuit, in an attempt to look more humane and humbled.
Combs has also promised to be "dignified and respectful" in court, as he tries to buy his freedom with his charm.
"He’s empowered," another insider told Shuter. "He thinks if anyone can flip a judge at the last minute, it's him."