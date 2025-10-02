EXCLUSIVE: Sean 'Diddy' Combs Taking 'Massive Risk' By Speaking at Sentencing... as Disgraced Sex Beast Faces 20 Years Behind Bars

Combs passed on the chance to take the stand and testify on his own behalf during his trial, but as he begs for leniency, his lawyers have said he will finally talk.

But that could actually be a bad move, lawyer Tony Buzbee told Radar: "What can he say? The conduct we saw at the trial, and the conduct alleged in the civil cases, is reprehensible."

Buzbee famously set up a hotline for alleged victims of Combs to come forward – receiving thousands of calls and accusations from witnesses who will testify to Combs' graphic lifestyle. He said the producer is now just "grasping at straws."

"I've always believed when you are digging yourself a hole, stop digging," Buzbee added.