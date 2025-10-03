'This Is Stupidity': 'The View' Co-Host Sunny Hostin Brutally Ridiculed For Calling Christians 'Hypocrites' and Accuses Gun Owners of 'Not Being Pro-Life'

Sunny Hostin has went in on Christians who she claims are "hypocrites" during a recent episode of The View, RadarOnline.com can reveal. Specifically, she lambasted those who claim to be pro-life but don’t seem to have values that align with that.

What Did Sunny Hostin Say on 'The View?'

The View's Sunny Hostin accuses Christians of being hypocrites: "They are pro-life but they will pull that electric chair switch, have AR-15s in their cabinet, and they don't mind immigrant families being torn from each other. That is not pro-life."

“I’m against the death penalty in all cases,” Hostin began. “And that’s why I find there is a hypocrisy with certain Christians who are pro-life, but they will pull that electric chair switch.” “They are pro-life, but they have their AR-15s in their cabinet,” she continued. “They are pro-life, but they don’t mind immigrant families being torn from each other. They are pro-life but they don’t care about little children’s subsidies being taken away from them.” “That is not pro-life,” she concluded.

People Went In on Sunny Hostin for Her Comments on 'The View'

Sunny Hostin was roasted for her comments on 'The View,' with one person saying it's 'the dumbest take' they've heard 'in a while.'

In the wake of her comments, she was roasted on social media platform X, with one user noting it “might be the dumbest take I’ve heard in a while as it relates to pro-life.” Another person wrote her a lengthy note: "Dear Sunny, I am happy to explain what you are so ignorant about. People receive the death penalty after they commit a capital crime. They EARN it by breaking God’s commandment; ‘THOU SHALT NOT MURDER.’ Christians own AR-15s because God gave them FREE WILL to make that choice. Christians own them, knowing they can't violate God’s commandment ‘THOU SHALT NOT MURDER.’ You use the term "IMMIGRANT" dishonestly. Only 'ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS' are being arrested because they are violating God’s command to ‘FOLLOW THE LAWS MANDATED BY GOVERNMENT.’ That is what God has commanded Christians to do, except when government orders people to violate God’s Law. I hope this helps." Still, another X member called Hostin out, claiming, "This is stupidity."

Sunny Hostin Was Previously Under Fire for Comments She Made on 'The View'

Sunny Hostin previously made comments about January 6 that caused controversy.

This isn’t the first time Hostin has made comments that have been deemed controversial. As RadarOnline.com reported earlier this year, she compared the January 6 assault on the Capitol with the Holocaust and slavery. After she called the January 6, 2021, insurrection an "atrocity," Hostin said, "When you think about the worst moments in American history, like World War II, things that happened, you know, like the Holocaust, chattel slavery – we need to never forget because the past becomes prologue if you forget and erase." Her comments were met with backlash, with one CNN expert blasting them as "extraordinarily unhinged and vile." Stop Antisemitism, a non-profit group, also put out a statement saying they were "sickened" to hear Hostin compare the events of January 6 to the Holocaust.

Sunny Hostin's Co-Stars Weren't Happy With Her Comments

Sunny Hostin's co-stars were 'furious' about her being 'careless with her words,' a source previously shared.