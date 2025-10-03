EXCLUSIVE: King Charles and Camilla 'Are Divorced In Everything But Name' — 'Dying' Monarch and Wife 'Putting On a United Front' Due To His Illness... But 'Living Very Separate Lives'
Oct. 3 2025, Published 11:20 a.m. ET
Cancer-stricken King Charles and wife Camilla Parker Bowles are said to be "leading largely separate lives and on the brink of divorce as they reside at separate residences 100 miles apart from each other," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Royal insiders claimed Charles, 76, and Camilla, 78, haven't pulled the plug on their 20 year marriage to "keep up appearances" for the sake of the Crown and are staying together out of duty.
King Charles and Camilla Put On 'Fake' United Front
A friend shared: "They are putting on a united front in public, especially because Charles is ill, but behind the scenes it's a very different picture.
"They are divorced in everything but name."
Charles, who is currently undergoing cancer treatments, is said to spend most of his time at Clarence House in London, the site of his recent meeting with renegade son Prince Harry, or at his beloved Highgrove House in Gloucestershire.
But sources claimed Camilla prefers to stay far away from her husband at her country retreat, Ray Mill House, in Wiltshire, which she purchased as a single woman in 1995 after her divorce from Andrew Parker Bowles.
Camilla's Preferred Home is 'Symbolic of Her Independence'
A family acquaintance added: "For Camilla, Ray Mill is much more than just a house. It's where she feels free from the demands of royal life.
"She's always held on to it because it symbolizes her independence, and that sense of freedom has only deepened as her marriage to Charles has gone on."
Some courtiers suspected Camilla's feelings for Charles may have cooled after she achieved her long-awaited goal to become queen.
As RadarOnline.com readers known, part of the reason for Charles' marriage to the late Princess Diana ended in divorce was in part by his long-standing affair with Camilla, who he married nearly eight years after Diana's death.
When they finally married in 2005, Camilla became the Duchess of Cornwall, a title she held until Queen Elizabeth II death in 2022, when she was promoted to Queen Consort, a title her late mother-in-law insisted on before she passed.
A source said: "They remain committed in their own way, but it's not the king of marriage most people would recognize. Charles is absorbed in his health and responsibilities, while Camilla prioritizes her time at Ray Mill.
"At this point, it's the crown that binds them – not the relationship itself."
Another insider added: "In recent months, it's almost seemed like any time together requires their secretaries to coordinate their diaries."
EXCLUSIVE: Monster Mom! Amish Woman 'Tossed' Son, 4, Into Ohio Lake as an 'Offering to God' After She Suffered Severe Mental Health Crisis and 'Spiritual Delusion'
Several courtiers also pointed out Camilla skipped the recent funeral for Katharine, Duchess of Kent, wife of the king's cousin Prince Edward, citing a bad case of acute sinusitis, but seemingly had no problem donning a tiara, gown and jewels the very next day at a state dinner for Melania and Donald Trump.
Meanwhile, Charles had a reunion with Harry, who painted his step-mom a "villain" in his memoir, at Clarence House.
A courtier said: "Harry had characterized his father as cold when he was growing up, and now that Charles is facing his own mortality, he's likely looking back and seeing he could have handled some things differently.
"The king knows history can't be rewritten, but he's angling to mend his relationship with Harry before it is too late.
"But some are asking if by welcoming his second-born back into the fold, he's chasing away his wife – who doesn't seem to be as willing to forgive her step-son for all he's said about her and her husband."