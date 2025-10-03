EXCLUSIVE: King Charles and Camilla 'Are Divorced In Everything But Name' — 'Dying' Monarch and Wife 'Putting On a United Front' Due To His Illness... But 'Living Very Separate Lives'

A friend shared: "They are putting on a united front in public, especially because Charles is ill, but behind the scenes it's a very different picture.

"They are divorced in everything but name."

Charles, who is currently undergoing cancer treatments, is said to spend most of his time at Clarence House in London, the site of his recent meeting with renegade son Prince Harry, or at his beloved Highgrove House in Gloucestershire.

But sources claimed Camilla prefers to stay far away from her husband at her country retreat, Ray Mill House, in Wiltshire, which she purchased as a single woman in 1995 after her divorce from Andrew Parker Bowles.