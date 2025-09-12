EXCLUSIVE: King Charles and Camilla 'Divorce' Shock — How Queen Secretly Lives Apart From Cancer-Stricken Monarch Husband in $1.2Million Marriage-Split Home

The 76-year-old king is currently receiving care after being diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer earlier this year.

While Camilla, 77, has regularly joined him at official events, insiders say the couple spend much of their private time apart, with the Queen preferring her long-owned home, Ray Mill House in Wiltshire, to the royal residences she shares with Charles.

"They are putting on a united front in public, especially because Charles is ill, but behind the scenes it's a very different picture," a source close to the family claimed.

"They are divorced in everything but name. Camilla lives at Ray Mill most of the time, while Charles retreats to Highgrove or Clarence House. It's a marriage of appearances and public relations optics at this stage."