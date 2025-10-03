Taylor Swift Dedicates New Song to Travis Kelce's ‘Manhood’ in Her 'Raunchiest Track Ever'... as Fans Fawn Over Superstar Singer's Album Release
Oct. 3 2025, Published 11:11 a.m. ET
Taylor Swift has released her raunchiest song yet — about Travis Kelce's manhood.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the superstar singer, 35, dropped her highly-anticipated The Life of a Showgirl album overnight and fans have since been analyzing the lyrics in each track.
'Opened My Thighs'
And it's the song Wood which seems to have gained the most traction thanks to its X-rated content.
The tune is about how the NFL star finally broke her unlucky streak in love and Swift sings "ain't gotta knock on wood' since she and her lover can "make our own luck".
"And baby, I'll admit I've been a little superstitious / The curse on me was broken by your magic wand / Seems to be that you and me, we make our own luck."
At one one point, Swift even references her new fiancé podcast with his older brother Jason Kelce as she sings in one of the pre-choruses of the song.
"New Heights of manhood / I ain't gotta knock on wood," she sings, before adding that "His love was the key / That opened my thighs."
'Opened My Eyes'
Even at the beginning of the song, the singer not-so-subtly references her and the football player's bodies together.
"Forgive me, it sounds cocky / He ah-matized me / And opened my eyes."
She sings: "Redwood tree / It ain't hard to see / His love was the key / That opened my thighs."
Also in Wood, the ninth song in the album, the star also mentions she their engagement.
"Girls, I don't need to catch the bouquet, mmm / To know a hard rock is on the way," Swift croons in the second verse of the tune.
Elsewhere in her album, she also sang about how finding love with Kelce, 35, saved her from tragedy in The Fate of Ophelia.
Family Aspirations
She referenced their love story in half of the songs on the 12-track album, and in Wi$h Li$t, she also sings about how she doesn't care about living a rich life as she sings to him: "I just want you."
Swift sings about wanting to settle down and have "a couple kids" with her lover.
After meeting him, she sings about dreaming of starting a family with him at a house "with a driveway and a basketball hoop."
She also sings about her lover in Opalite, which he previously said was his favorite track, as well as in Eldest Daughter and Honey.
Her album release comes nearly two months after she made an appearance on her husband-to-be's podcast New Heights and announced her new record.
Just weeks later, she revealed that he proposed to her with photos from a romantic engagement shoot.
"I knew that he wasn't crazy the first couple of times that we talked," she said on the podcast as she recalled how they first connected.
"I was just like, he's truly getting to know me in a way that's very natural, very pure, very normal. Also, just the way that he could make me laugh so immediately about normal things."
She added, gushing about her partner: "Travis is like, he's just a vibe-booster in everyone's life that he's in. He's like a human exclamation point. He's like when you take a picture on your phone and you push the enhanced color button, that's like what you do to everyone's life,"