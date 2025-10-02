EXCLUSIVE: How Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's 'Tortured Body Language Revealed Their Marriage Was on Brink of Collapse'

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's strained body language at a football match in June is now being cited by experts as the clearest public sign that their 19-year marriage was in deep trouble, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The 58-year-old Oscar-winning actor and the 57-year-old country star were spotted at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in Nashville, watching Los Angeles FC take on Esperance Sportive de Tunis.

Tension on Full Display at FIFA Club World Cup

Source: MEGA Known for PDA, the pair sat apart and looked disengaged during the match.

Known for affectionate displays in public, the pair appeared distant and disengaged during the match. Days ago, it was confirmed they had separated after nearly two decades together. A source close to the couple said: "That outing summed up where they were. Nicole was trying to connect, but Keith looked like he had already checked out. For friends who know them, it was a painful thing to watch."

Experts Weigh in on Subtle Signs

Source: MEGA Kidman and Urban appeared tense at the FIFA Club World Cup in Nashville.

Body language expert Louise Mahler backed up our source, saying: "At one point, Nicole is fiddling with her left hand, which is a sign of tension, but we do not know what it is about." She added: "He is looking away, but Nicole is looking at him – it is an odd look." Scott Taylor, another analyst, noted a stark difference from their earlier appearances. "They would often mimic each other's head tilt and even lean into each other equally," he said. "You can even see Nicole touching her thumb with her left hand (closest to Keith), which is potentially her body soothing her mind when that hand would be normally holding his in their prior photographed time together."

Discomfort and Distance Revealed

Source: MEGA Analysts said the pair’s lack of mirroring showed emotional disconnection.

Taylor added: "We also see their chins dipped a bit lower than usual. This 'power zone' covering often comes when there is some element of discomfort and we have not really seen this prior." He also highlighted Urban's repeated lip-licking, saying: "We also see that with discomfort or stress as cortisol is released under stress and it slows saliva production so people's mouths get drier." Another insider said the match was emblematic of a wider drift. They added: "They used to thrive on being seen together, but by then it was clear the marriage had run its course. The warmth was gone."

Separate Lives, Separate Paths

Source: MEGA Insiders revealed Kidman stayed in Nashville while filming in London.