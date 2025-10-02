EXCLUSIVE: How Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's 'Tortured Body Language Revealed Their Marriage Was on Brink of Collapse'
Oct. 2 2025, Published 7:59 p.m. ET
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's strained body language at a football match in June is now being cited by experts as the clearest public sign that their 19-year marriage was in deep trouble, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 58-year-old Oscar-winning actor and the 57-year-old country star were spotted at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in Nashville, watching Los Angeles FC take on Esperance Sportive de Tunis.
Tension on Full Display at FIFA Club World Cup
Known for affectionate displays in public, the pair appeared distant and disengaged during the match. Days ago, it was confirmed they had separated after nearly two decades together.
A source close to the couple said: "That outing summed up where they were. Nicole was trying to connect, but Keith looked like he had already checked out. For friends who know them, it was a painful thing to watch."
Experts Weigh in on Subtle Signs
Body language expert Louise Mahler backed up our source, saying: "At one point, Nicole is fiddling with her left hand, which is a sign of tension, but we do not know what it is about."
She added: "He is looking away, but Nicole is looking at him – it is an odd look."
Scott Taylor, another analyst, noted a stark difference from their earlier appearances. "They would often mimic each other's head tilt and even lean into each other equally," he said.
"You can even see Nicole touching her thumb with her left hand (closest to Keith), which is potentially her body soothing her mind when that hand would be normally holding his in their prior photographed time together."
Discomfort and Distance Revealed
Taylor added: "We also see their chins dipped a bit lower than usual. This 'power zone' covering often comes when there is some element of discomfort and we have not really seen this prior."
He also highlighted Urban's repeated lip-licking, saying: "We also see that with discomfort or stress as cortisol is released under stress and it slows saliva production so people's mouths get drier."
Another insider said the match was emblematic of a wider drift.
They added: "They used to thrive on being seen together, but by then it was clear the marriage had run its course. The warmth was gone."
Separate Lives, Separate Paths
Kidman and Urban, who share daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14, have been living apart since the summer. Kidman remained in Nashville with their children while also filming Practical Magic 2 in London, renting a Hampstead property for more than $87,000 a month.
Urban, meanwhile, moved into his own residence in Nashville while continuing his High and Alive world tour.
A source close to Kidman claimed: "Nicole has focused on keeping life steady for the girls while Keith has been on the road. In the end, the gap between them was too wide to close."
Another insider said last month: "Nic and Keith make the effort to talk daily when they're apart, but since Nicole's mother passed last September, the sheer amount of time apart has been striking. It feels as though they've been living separate lives."
Kidman herself has previously acknowledged the difficulties of long marriages.
Promoting her Netflix series The Perfect Couple last year, she said: "There's no perfect anything–anything that's presented as perfect… forget it."