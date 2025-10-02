EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman's 'Mad Dash' in Failed Bid to Rescue Failed Marriage Revealed — 'She Was Just too Late… It's Sad for Her'

The 58-year-old Oscar winner was recently all smiles at the Nashville Film Festival week as she joined Reese Witherspoon on stage, promising to bring "more and more production" to Tennessee.

Nicole Kidman made a "mad dash" back to Nashville in a bid to save her faltering marriage to Keith Urban , RadarOnline.com can reveal – with insiders telling us she was "far too late" to save the broken relationship.

"I love the Nashville people because they embraced me two decades ago, and they keep making it possible for our family to have the most beautiful life here," Kidman told the audience.

Behind the scenes, however, sources say her arrival marked a last-minute attempt to salvage a relationship that had already collapsed.

A source close to the family claimed: "Nicole wanted to show she was committed, but the truth is Keith had already made up his mind. She rushed back to Nashville, hoping to fix things, but by then it was too late. It's very sad for her."