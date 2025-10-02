EXCLUSIVE: Revealed — The A-List Podcast Snub That Left Meghan Markle 'Reeling With Embarrassment'

Meghan Markle has been left embarrassed after Mariah Carey appeared to erase her from memory when asked about royal connections during a UK radio interview, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Duchess of Sussex, 44, launched her "Archetypes" podcast in 2022, with Carey, 56, appearing as one of her headline guests.

The episode made headlines at the time for an awkward exchange when the singer called Meghan a "diva," before hastily clarifying she meant it as a compliment about her style and presence.