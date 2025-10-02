EXCLUSIVE: Revealed — The A-List Podcast Snub That Left Meghan Markle 'Reeling With Embarrassment'
Oct. 2 2025, Updated 7:36 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle has been left embarrassed after Mariah Carey appeared to erase her from memory when asked about royal connections during a UK radio interview, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Duchess of Sussex, 44, launched her "Archetypes" podcast in 2022, with Carey, 56, appearing as one of her headline guests.
The episode made headlines at the time for an awkward exchange when the singer called Meghan a "diva," before hastily clarifying she meant it as a compliment about her style and presence.
The Awkward 'Diva' Moment Resurfaces
But three years on, that moment has resurfaced after Carey was asked on Hits Radio to reflect on royal encounters ahead of a planned performance at Sandringham House. Rather than mention Markle, Carey chose to talk warmly about meeting Sarah Ferguson, describing her as "cool."
For those close to the Sussexes, the "diva" incident and Carey's refusal to reappear with Markle in her new Netflix content has "stung."
One source close to Markle said: "Meghan saw the podcast as a way to connect with influential women she respected. Being so openly passed over now feels deeply humiliating – as though the 'diva' controversy is still casting a shadow over her."
Meghan's Sensitivity to the Comment
The original conversation between the pair on Archetypes centered on the word "diva" and its double meaning in both pop culture and everyday life. Carey told Markle she sometimes gave off "diva moments," pointing to her poise, glamorous wardrobe and polished presentation.
Markle appeared unsettled by the remark, asking in response: "What kind of diva moments do I give you?"
Although Carey clarified her comment was not about personality but image, Markle later admitted in the episode that she had found the exchange uncomfortable.
The resurfacing of that tension has, according to insiders, left Markle particularly sensitive.
Another industry insider said: "Mariah was among the most high-profile guests Meghan had secured, so choosing to spotlight Sarah Ferguson instead – without even acknowledging Meghan – was telling. In celebrity circles, such omissions don't go unnoticed, and it's embarrassed Meghan."
No Chance of a Reunion
But Markle would still like Mariah to get involved in her new content as she knows it would make headlines – but Mariah's people have told her there is no chance of that happening.
A source explained: "Mariah just isn't a fan of Meghan and her ultra-sensitivity. Mariah plays up to her diva image in a fun way, but with Meghan it just comes across as irritating."
The snub comes at a time when Markle and Prince Harry, 41, are working to keep their media projects alive amid critical reviews. Season two of Markle's Netflix lifestyle series With Love, Meghan has been launched, while Harry's own polo documentary was widely panned earlier this year.
Renewed Insecurities for the Duchess
A Hollywood source familiar with Markle's team said: "She has invested a lot of effort in aligning herself with the celebrity sisterhood, so being left out in this way is painful. Meghan regards her podcast as one of her proudest achievements – and for one of its most prominent guests to overlook it feels like a real setback."
Friends also suggested the omission of Markle from Mariah in her radio chat revived insecurities about how the duchess is viewed in star circles compared to her royal status.
One confidante said: "Meghan's biggest fear is being disregarded – whether by the Palace or by Hollywood. To her, this was yet another sign that she's still struggling to secure her place."