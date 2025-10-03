BREAKING: Sean 'Diddy' Combs Sentenced to 4 Years Behind Bars for Vile Crimes... As Disgraced Rapper's Downfall Reaches Conclusion

After a months-long trial, Combs was found guilty of two felony counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He was found not guilty of racketeering and both charges of sex trafficking, which were the more serious charges.

Once he handed down his sentence, Judge Arun Subramanian spoke directly to Combs.

"This is a serious sentence that reflects the gravity of your crimes and conduct," Subramanian said. "You abused the power and control with women you professed to love. You abused them physically, emotionally and psychologically."

The judge then chastised Combs and his lifestyle.

Subramanian said: "You had the power and the resources to keep it going, and because you weren’t caught. You paid for and organized these acts. You were no John. You were responsible for that, even if your currency was sexual desires and not money."