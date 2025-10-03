Your tip
BREAKING: Sean 'Diddy' Combs Sentenced to 4 Years Behind Bars for Vile Crimes... As Disgraced Rapper's Downfall Reaches Conclusion

sean combs
Sean Combs was convicted of two counts related to prostitution.

Oct. 3 2025, Published 4:48 p.m. ET

Sean 'Diddy' Combs will spend the next 50 months behind bars and pay a fine of $500,000 after a judge formally sentenced him following his prostitution convictions, RadarOnline.com can report.

The disgraced rapper faced a maximum of 20 years in prison.

Diddy Finally Sentenced

sean combs
He was sentenced to four years, two months in prison.

After a months-long trial, Combs was found guilty of two felony counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He was found not guilty of racketeering and both charges of sex trafficking, which were the more serious charges.

Once he handed down his sentence, Judge Arun Subramanian spoke directly to Combs.

"This is a serious sentence that reflects the gravity of your crimes and conduct," Subramanian said. "You abused the power and control with women you professed to love. You abused them physically, emotionally and psychologically."

The judge then chastised Combs and his lifestyle.

Subramanian said: "You had the power and the resources to keep it going, and because you weren’t caught. You paid for and organized these acts. You were no John. You were responsible for that, even if your currency was sexual desires and not money."

'Light At The End Of The Tunnel' for Combs

sean combs
Combs was both berated and encouraged by the judge as he handed down the sentence.

Judge Subramanian then took on a softer tone, as he singled the music producer out for the positive contributions he has made, and leaving Combs with some hope.

While the judge understood Combs is likely in a "dark place" right now, "there is a light at the end of the tunnel."

He added: "These letters, all those letters that I saw, show that you have a universe of people who love you. Let them lift you up now, just like you’ve lifted them up for so many years."

As he spoke, witnesses inside the courtroom said the rapper showed little emotion, remaining "subdued and dejected."

After being told that he would spend over four years in prison, he turned to his mother and kids and let out a sigh before telling them: "I’m sorry. I’m sorry."

Combs' Turn to Talk

sean combs
Combs addressed the judge before learning his fate.

Combs has already served one year in prison, and that time will be credited to his sentence. Before learning his fate, the music mogul addressed the court personally, begging for leniency.

When the moment came for Combs to address Judge Arun Subramanian, the rapper said he wanted to take accountability for his actions – and issued an apology to ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

He said: "One of the hardest things I've had to handle was having to be quiet and not being able to express how sorry I am for my actions.

"I want to personally apologize to Cassie Ventura to any harm I have caused her emotionally or physically. I don't take that lightly.

"I would like to apologize to her family. I am so sorry. I would like to apologize to Jane. I’m sorry. I brought you into my mess."

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Cassie Ventura Speaks Out

Sean combs and cassie ventura
Combs' ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura issued a statement of her own.

Moments after the sentence was handed down, Ventura, who shared some of the most graphic testimony during the trial, released a statement through her attorney.

"While nothing can undo the trauma caused by Combs, the sentence imposed today recognizes the impact of the serious offenses he committed.

"We are confident that with the support of her family and friends, Ms. Ventura will continue healing knowing that her bravery and fortitude have been an inspiration to so many."

