Red Alert!: Pamela Anderson Shows Off her Latest Dramatic Image Change by Sporting Freshly Dyed Strawberry Blonde Hair at Paris Fashion Week
Oct. 3 2025, Published 4:45 p.m. ET
Pamela Anderson has showcased her latest dramatic image change at Paris Fashion Week.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the former Baywatch star, 58, turned heads courtesy of her bold new red hair, and wowed fashionistas with three different styles.
Painting The Town Red
Her freshly colored locks follow Anderson's brave decision to scrap makeup and embrace a more natural and authentic appearance in recent years.
And the new look could be down to a new film role as she's currently starring in the forthcoming film Love is Not the Answer.
Her hair inspiration came from three Scandinavian actresses, Bibi Andersson, Liv Ullmann, and Gunnel Lindblom, who all boasted similar styles.
It's understood that Anderson took their looks to the famed French hairdresser John Nollet, who has become a new friend of the actress.
Anderson Is Staying True to Herself
Earlier this year, a source revealed the former Playboy pin-up is delighted at "being applauded for her toned-down looks and recognized for her true talent".
An insider said: "Pamela has gotten so much positive feedback from women all over the world for her natural glow up. She has become an icon who is now known for baring her all-natural self.
"While Pam recognizes that a little more makeup would have gone fabulous with her gown, she also realizes that this is not true to who she is anymore.
"To do herself up – whether at the awards or anywhere else for that matter – would make her not true to herself."
Blonde Bombshell Past
The source added that "part of her motivation" to cut back on her glam was because she wanted to "strip away her Barbwire image and Baywatch personification" – and be viewed "as a serious actor."
"When she went into this, part of her motivation was to strip away her Barbwire image and Baywatch personification. She wanted to be taken as a serious actor," the insider explained.
"Pamela realized her true talent when she played Roxie Heart on Broadway. This was life-changing for her.
"Never in a million years did she think that she would have been nominated for an award like this."
RadarOnline.com recently revealed former Superman star Dean Cain enjoyed a steamy affair with Anderson, which burned out fast because he wasn't a wild-partying rock star.
Cain told how he and the former model plunged into a short but hot relationship early on in their TV stardom – he on Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman from 1993 to 1997, and she a Baywatch bathing beauty from 1992 to 1997.
"That candle burned hot and short," he recalled, adding Anderson soon moved on because "she wanted to be with the rock-star kind of guy, and that's not me."
In 1995, she found the wild lifestyle she apparently craved when she got hitched to the first of her five hubbies – fast-living Motley Crue stickman Tommy Lee, dad of her two kids, and her co-star in their notorious homemade sex tape.
Their marriage hit the skids after three years, and when she finally wed again in 2006, it was to another rocker, Kid Rock – a brief union that flamed out after a year.