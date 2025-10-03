Red Alert!: Pamela Anderson Shows Off her Latest Dramatic Image Change by Sporting Freshly Dyed Strawberry Blonde Hair at Paris Fashion Week

Her freshly colored locks follow Anderson's brave decision to scrap makeup and embrace a more natural and authentic appearance in recent years.

And the new look could be down to a new film role as she's currently starring in the forthcoming film Love is Not the Answer.

Her hair inspiration came from three Scandinavian actresses, Bibi Andersson, Liv Ullmann, and Gunnel Lindblom, who all boasted similar styles.

It's understood that Anderson took their looks to the famed French hairdresser John Nollet, who has become a new friend of the actress.