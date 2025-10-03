Keith Urban Ditches Wedding Ring For First Time at Show Since Split from Wife Nicole Kidman — and Guitarist Maggie Baugh Is Also Missing
Oct. 3 2025, Published 4:35 p.m. ET
Keith Urban ditched his wedding ring for his first show since splitting from wife Nicole Kidman as his guitarist Maggie Baugh stayed away from the gig.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the country star, 57, hit the stage at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, as part of his High and Alive World Tour, on Thursday night.
Ring The Changes
And despite announcing his separation from the Aussie actress on Monday, Urban, 57, still paid tribute to her courtesy of a slideshow of pictures featuring Kidman, 58, and their teenage daughters which was played to the crowd.
However, Urban notably dropped his 2016 song The Fighter from the setlist on Thursday — a track that is said to be inspired by his now estranged wife.
The track has become a huge talking point since the couple's shock split after footage of the singer changing its lyrics to include the name of new guitarist Baugh, 25, went viral.
Missing Maggie
On Thursday. RadarOnline.com revealed Urban also pointed at Baugh and sang the lyric “I was born to love you" during a performance of the track in Las Vegas.
Baugh was not part of Urban’s band on Thursday night, as speculation remains rife about their rumored relationship.
But her absence has now been explained, as the guitarist isn’t actually part of his tour band.
Indeed, Baugh was filling in for Natalie Stovall when she was unable to perform.
Baugh has, however, played with Urban’s band before the tour.
The gig in which Urban sang “I was born to love you" while pointing at Baugh in April was at a private function in Las Vegas.
'I Don't Know Anything About It'
The guitarist’s father Chuck has been grilled on the rumored romance and claims to know “nothing about” a potential hook up.
He said: “I don’t know anything about it, other than she’s a guitar player for him.”
It’s more of a musician thing than a dating thing,” — though he also confessed he has “not heard one way or the other.”
Sources have claimed Urban and Kidman had been separated "since the beginning of summer" and that Urban had already "moved out of their family home" and moved into his own pad in Nashville.
Kidman cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind their split, per the divorce documents, and listed their date of separation as "date of filing."
Insiders close to the former couple, meanwhile, suggested Urban was already seeing another woman, although it was unclear if he started dating her before or after leaving the Oscar winner.
A source claimed: "All the signs point to the fact Keith is with another woman. Let's just say, Nicole doesn't dispute that, but she's still shocked over it."
Another claimed that news of the fledgling relationship was "all over Nashville," where the couple are based.
Meanwhile, a "well-placed Nashville music business PR source" has alleged the mysterious "younger" woman in question also works in the music industry.
"The rumor is that he's with a younger woman in the business. It's all everyone is talking about. Everyone wants to know who, but so far, that's a mystery," the source added.