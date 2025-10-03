Keith Urban Ditches Wedding Ring For First Time at Show Since Split from Wife Nicole Kidman — and Guitarist Maggie Baugh Is Also Missing

RadarOnline.com can reveal the country star, 57, hit the stage at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania , as part of his High and Alive World Tour, on Thursday night.

Keith Urban ditched his wedding ring for his first show since splitting from wife Nicole Kidman as his guitarist Maggie Baugh stayed away from the gig.

Urban played his first gig since his split from Kidman minus his wedding ring.

And despite announcing his separation from the Aussie actress on Monday, Urban, 57, still paid tribute to her courtesy of a slideshow of pictures featuring Kidman, 58, and their teenage daughters which was played to the crowd.

However, Urban notably dropped his 2016 song The Fighter from the setlist on Thursday — a track that is said to be inspired by his now estranged wife.

The track has become a huge talking point since the couple's shock split after footage of the singer changing its lyrics to include the name of new guitarist Baugh, 25, went viral.