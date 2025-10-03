Trump's '60 Minutes' Return? The Don 'in Talks to Sit Down With Correspondent Bill Whitaker' Months After Settling $16Million CBS Lawsuit Over Kamala Harris' 'Edited' Interview

The report details the White House initially considered having Trump interview with Bill Whitaker last Friday while he was in New York for his United Nations Speech. While CBS staff began prepping for the meeting, Trump’s schedule postponed the interview.

Discussions for Trump to appear on 60 Minutes are still ongoing, but the White House has made one thing clear: if it occurs, they want CBS to air the entire conversation unedited.

In July, Paramount settled its lawsuit with Trump after he accused the network of misleading editing on their interview with Harris, something he felt was election interference.