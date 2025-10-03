Trump's '60 Minutes' Return? The Don 'in Talks to Sit Down With Correspondent Bill Whitaker' Months After Settling $16Million CBS Lawsuit Over Kamala Harris' 'Edited' Interview
Oct. 3 2025, Published 4:30 p.m. ET
Donald Trump is in talks with 60 Minutes, the show he sued over their sit-down with Kamala Harris, for an interview.
While the president recently sued CBS News and its parent company, Paramount, and won $16million, talks to have him appear in an interview have begun, according to a news site.
Trump May Return for an Unedited Interview on '60 Minutes'
The report details the White House initially considered having Trump interview with Bill Whitaker last Friday while he was in New York for his United Nations Speech. While CBS staff began prepping for the meeting, Trump’s schedule postponed the interview.
Discussions for Trump to appear on 60 Minutes are still ongoing, but the White House has made one thing clear: if it occurs, they want CBS to air the entire conversation unedited.
In July, Paramount settled its lawsuit with Trump after he accused the network of misleading editing on their interview with Harris, something he felt was election interference.
CBS Settled a Lawsuit With Trump
While CBS disputed the allegations, and legal experts thought they had a good chance of winning, amid a pending merger of its parent company, the owner of Paramount told the board she wanted to go for a settlement.
As part of the settlement, CBS agreed to release full transcripts for future interviews with presidents.
60 Minutes isn’t the only show Trump has taken issue with as of late.
Trump Is Working to Get 'South Park' Off the Air
As RadarOnline.com reported, the president is working behind the scenes to get South Park taken off the air.
In the current season of South Park, Trump has been ridiculed with depictions of him naked and with a talking penis, something he’s said to have taken personal offense to.
"Trump has been fuming about the way South Park portrayed him,” an insider claimed. "He's convinced the writers are obsessed with humiliating him and is now trying to use back-channel pressure to make sure the show doesn't survive."
"People on the team think it’s no coincidence that Jimmy Kimmel Live! was abruptly canceled after years of mocking Trump – and they fear South Park could be next,” they added.
Candace Owens' Latest Allegations: Conservative Mouthpiece Claims 'Everyone In Key Positions Connected' To Charlie Kirk Assassination Case Was 'New' — Including The 'Coroner and Judge'
Trump Thinks South Park Is 'Crossing a Line'
After Trump was first mocked on the show, the White House slammed the series as being "irrelevant for 20 years." Rather than hurt the show, though, viewership only increased, with the second episode garnering double the number of viewers as the first.
"The president hates being made fun of, especially about his body. He sees the 'tiny penis' gag as crossing a line and is determined to punish the creators," another source shared.
"The delay of episode three has sent shockwaves through the writers' room. Everyone is braced for the possibility the plug could be pulled altogether,” they added.
While J.D. Vance was also satirized on the show, he seemed to take it more in stride, posting on X, "Well, I’ve finally made it."