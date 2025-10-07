Sean 'Diddy' Combs Begs Judge to Let Him Spend Remainder of his Four-Year Sentence at Low-Level New Jersey Prison in Order for Rapper to See Family
Oct. 7 2025, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Sean 'Diddy' Combs has begged a judge to allow him to spend the rest of his prison sentence at a low-security prison.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the rapper, who was sentenced to 50 months, four years and two months behind bars and fined $500,000 after a jury convicted him of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, feels Fort Dix in New Jersey will be better suited to dealing with drug issues and maintain regular communication with his family.
Combs' Begging Letter
Teny Geragos, one of Combs' lawyers, wrote in a filing to the judge on Monday, October 6.
The document read: "In order to address drug abuse issues and to maximize family visitation and rehabilitative efforts, we request that the Court strongly recommend to the Bureau of Prisons that Mr. Combs be placed at FCI Fort Dix for (Residential Drug Abuse Program) purposes and any other available educational and occupational programs."
Combs' eight-week trial highlighted the rapper's years-long drug addiction and history of domestic violence.
During a dramatic six-hour hearing that included emotional pleas for a lenient sentence from his six adult children and the mogul himself, Combs’ attorneys repeatedly suggested their client was a "changed" man who should be getting mental health treatment and be enrolled in domestic violence and substance abuse programs.
Prison Details Revealed
Fort Dix is the largest single federal prison in the United States, housing 4,100 men. The federal correctional institution houses 3,800 inmates, while the minimum security satellite camp next door holds 200 inmates.
It's located at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, just 75 miles outside of New York City.
It's a low-security prison, meaning it has double-fenced perimeters, mostly dormitory or cubicle housing, and "strong work and program components," according to the Bureau of Prisons.
Fort Dix has been home to several high-profile inmates over the years, including reputed mobsters, drug traffickers, corrupt politicians, and Martin Shkreli.
During his time at Fort Dix, Shkreli ended up in solitary confinement amid allegations he was using a contraband smartphone to run his drug company from behind bars. Inmates are forbidden from conducting business and possessing cellphones.
For a time, it was run by the warden who had been in charge of a Manhattan federal jail when financier Jeffrey Epstein killed himself at the jail in 2019. That warden, Lamine N'Diaye, has since retired.
Also in 2019, a Fort Dix inmate, a former inmate, and two other people were arrested for using a drone to smuggle in contraband, including cellphones, tobacco, weight-loss supplements, and eyeglasses.
The same year, a Fort Dix correctional officer pleaded guilty in a separate case to pocketing bribes to smuggle in contraband.
If the judge grants his request, it appears the 55-year-old mogul will have a variety of food options. The commissary offers pork rinds, plantain chips, Doritos, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, and even octopus.
Combs has been locked up at a federal jail in Brooklyn, the Metropolitan Detention Center, since his September 2024 arrest. His time there will be subtracted from his sentence, meaning he could get out in about three years.