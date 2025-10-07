Bravo Bombshell: 'Real Housewives of Miami' Star Todd Nepola Files $11Million Defamation Lawsuit Against Network, Claims Show 'Lied About His Finances For Juicy Storyline'
Oct. 7 2025, Published 3:51 p.m. ET
Real Housewives Of Miami star Alexia Nepola’s ex-husband, Todd Nepola, is suing Bravo and NBCUniversal, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In the lawsuit, Todd specifically alleged defamation and unauthorized use of his name and likeness in connection with recent seasons of the show.
Todd Nepola Alleges Lies About His Finances Were Told
In the filing, he states the network told lies about his finances for storylines during Seasons 6 and 7 of the show, using “manipulated storylines and unauthorized footage.”
Todd claims he’s worth $100Million and insists he never bounced a check, never missed a payment, and never had any financial trouble.
The show, he alleges, made him look like he had no money and was struggling financially in an effort to make Alexia’s storyline more "juicy" for those who watch.
Multiple 'RHOM' Episodes Are Called Into Question in Todd Nepola's Lawsuit
In the legal filing, multiple episodes of the show are called into question, including one where cast member Adriana de Moura allegedly spread false claims about Todd. Specifically, he referenced allegations his business was going down the drain and a claim that he may have to break his lease and downgrade his apartment.
Todd’s lawyer, Scott J. Weiselberg of Kopelowitz Ostrow Ferguson Weiselberg Gilbert, insists it was all made up and that Bravo knowingly did so.
During filming, Todd’s side claims he purchased more than $115million in real estate, and it was all financed through legitimate bank loans.
Todd 'Wanted to Be Alexia's Husband, Not Her Storyline'
The complaint also states Bravo and NBCUniversal used Todd’s "image and personal storyline without consent."
“Mr. Nepola wanted to be Alexia’s husband, not her storyline,” it notes. “Enough is enough.”
He is seeking $10million in damages for defamation and $1million for unauthorized use of his name and likeness. Additionally, he wants injunctive relief to prevent his image from being further misused or rebroadcast.
The Demise of Alexia and Todd's Relationship
After getting married in December 2021, their marriage fell apart when Todd filed for divorce in April 2024. Alexia seemingly was blindsided by the filing, claiming at the time she was "shocked and heartbroken."
"I will take comfort in the fact that my friends and family will be by my side, supporting me during this difficult time. I'm praying for better times ahead," she elaborated.
In March, it was confirmed Alexia and Todd had finalized their divorce.
"After thoughtful reflection, Todd and I have reached an amicable divorce settlement," Alexia said in a statement at the time. "While our marriage has legally ended, our relationship has not."
"We continue to love and support each other as we navigate this next chapter," she added. "We appreciate the understanding, love, and support from our family, friends, and fans."