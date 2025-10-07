Bravo Bombshell: 'Real Housewives of Miami' Star Todd Nepola Files $11Million Defamation Lawsuit Against Network, Claims Show 'Lied About His Finances For Juicy Storyline'

Real Housewives Of Miami star Alexia Nepola’s ex-husband, Todd Nepola, is suing Bravo and NBCUniversal, RadarOnline.com can reveal. In the lawsuit, Todd specifically alleged defamation and unauthorized use of his name and likeness in connection with recent seasons of the show.

Todd Nepola Alleges Lies About His Finances Were Told

Source: @lifeaccordingtotodd/Instagram Todd claims he's worth $100Million.

In the filing, he states the network told lies about his finances for storylines during Seasons 6 and 7 of the show, using “manipulated storylines and unauthorized footage.” Todd claims he’s worth $100Million and insists he never bounced a check, never missed a payment, and never had any financial trouble. The show, he alleges, made him look like he had no money and was struggling financially in an effort to make Alexia’s storyline more "juicy" for those who watch.

Multiple 'RHOM' Episodes Are Called Into Question in Todd Nepola's Lawsuit

Source: @lifeaccordingtotodd/Instagram Todd said he purchased over $115million in real estate that was all legitimately financed while filming.

In the legal filing, multiple episodes of the show are called into question, including one where cast member Adriana de Moura allegedly spread false claims about Todd. Specifically, he referenced allegations his business was going down the drain and a claim that he may have to break his lease and downgrade his apartment. Todd’s lawyer, Scott J. Weiselberg of Kopelowitz Ostrow Ferguson Weiselberg Gilbert, insists it was all made up and that Bravo knowingly did so. During filming, Todd’s side claims he purchased more than $115million in real estate, and it was all financed through legitimate bank loans.

Todd 'Wanted to Be Alexia's Husband, Not Her Storyline'

Source: Bravo Todd's lawsuit claims he 'wanted to be Alexia’s husband, not her storyline.'

The complaint also states Bravo and NBCUniversal used Todd’s "image and personal storyline without consent." “Mr. Nepola wanted to be Alexia’s husband, not her storyline,” it notes. “Enough is enough.” He is seeking $10million in damages for defamation and $1million for unauthorized use of his name and likeness. Additionally, he wants injunctive relief to prevent his image from being further misused or rebroadcast.

The Demise of Alexia and Todd's Relationship

Source: Bravo Aleixa Nepola confirmed she and Todd 'reached an amicable divorce settlement' in March.