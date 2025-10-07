Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Reality Tv > The Real Housewives Of Miami

Bravo Bombshell: 'Real Housewives of Miami' Star Todd Nepola Files $11Million Defamation Lawsuit Against Network, Claims Show 'Lied About His Finances For Juicy Storyline'

Composite photo of Todd Nepola and Alexia Nepola
Source: @lifeaccordingtotodd/Instagram; Bravo

'RHOM' star Todd Nepola filed an $11Million defamation lawsuit against the network.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 7 2025, Published 3:51 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Real Housewives Of Miami star Alexia Nepola’s ex-husband, Todd Nepola, is suing Bravo and NBCUniversal, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In the lawsuit, Todd specifically alleged defamation and unauthorized use of his name and likeness in connection with recent seasons of the show.

Article continues below advertisement

Todd Nepola Alleges Lies About His Finances Were Told

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Todd Nepola
Source: @lifeaccordingtotodd/Instagram

Todd claims he's worth $100Million.

In the filing, he states the network told lies about his finances for storylines during Seasons 6 and 7 of the show, using “manipulated storylines and unauthorized footage.”

Todd claims he’s worth $100Million and insists he never bounced a check, never missed a payment, and never had any financial trouble.

The show, he alleges, made him look like he had no money and was struggling financially in an effort to make Alexia’s storyline more "juicy" for those who watch.

Article continues below advertisement

Multiple 'RHOM' Episodes Are Called Into Question in Todd Nepola's Lawsuit

Photo of Todd Nepola
Source: @lifeaccordingtotodd/Instagram

Todd said he purchased over $115million in real estate that was all legitimately financed while filming.

In the legal filing, multiple episodes of the show are called into question, including one where cast member Adriana de Moura allegedly spread false claims about Todd. Specifically, he referenced allegations his business was going down the drain and a claim that he may have to break his lease and downgrade his apartment.

Todd’s lawyer, Scott J. Weiselberg of Kopelowitz Ostrow Ferguson Weiselberg Gilbert, insists it was all made up and that Bravo knowingly did so.

During filming, Todd’s side claims he purchased more than $115million in real estate, and it was all financed through legitimate bank loans.

Article continues below advertisement

Todd 'Wanted to Be Alexia's Husband, Not Her Storyline'

Photo of Alexia Nepola
Source: Bravo

Todd's lawsuit claims he 'wanted to be Alexia’s husband, not her storyline.'

The complaint also states Bravo and NBCUniversal used Todd’s "image and personal storyline without consent."

“Mr. Nepola wanted to be Alexia’s husband, not her storyline,” it notes. “Enough is enough.”

He is seeking $10million in damages for defamation and $1million for unauthorized use of his name and likeness. Additionally, he wants injunctive relief to prevent his image from being further misused or rebroadcast.

READ MORE ON REALITY TV
Photo of Kate Gosselin

EXCLUSIVE: 'Monster' Mom's Comeback? Kate Gosselin’s Shocking Demands For Her Return to Reality TV Revealed... And It Includes 'An Astronomical Amount of Money'

Photo of Jenelle Evans, Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer, and Chelsea Houska

MTV Tragedy: 'Teen Mom' Star Hospitalized After Suffering Stroke... As Family Now Rallies Her Around For Support Despite Longterm Feud

The Demise of Alexia and Todd's Relationship

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Alexia Nepola
Source: Bravo

Aleixa Nepola confirmed she and Todd 'reached an amicable divorce settlement' in March.

After getting married in December 2021, their marriage fell apart when Todd filed for divorce in April 2024. Alexia seemingly was blindsided by the filing, claiming at the time she was "shocked and heartbroken."

"I will take comfort in the fact that my friends and family will be by my side, supporting me during this difficult time. I'm praying for better times ahead," she elaborated.

In March, it was confirmed Alexia and Todd had finalized their divorce.

"After thoughtful reflection, Todd and I have reached an amicable divorce settlement," Alexia said in a statement at the time. "While our marriage has legally ended, our relationship has not."

"We continue to love and support each other as we navigate this next chapter," she added. "We appreciate the understanding, love, and support from our family, friends, and fans."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.