Trump Declares 'There's No Reason to Be Good' and Drops Thoughts on 'Heaven'... as Rumors the Prez is Suffering From Dementia Spread

Trump has not been shy when it comes to discussing heaven and religion. In August, during an interview with Fox & Friends, Trump said the only way he will see the pearly gates when he dies is if he ends Russia's war against Ukraine.

After being asked about reports that he reached out to Vladimir Putin in the middle of his summit with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders, Trump instead went off on a tangent about the afterlife.

"If I can save 7,000 people a week from being killed, I think that’s a pretty... I want to try and get to heaven if possible," he said at the time, and then acknowledged his disturbing behavior had left him fighting for a place in heaven.

He explained: "I'm hearing I’m not doing well. I hear I’m really at the bottom of the totem pole. If I can get to heaven, this will be one of the reasons."