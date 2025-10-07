Trump Declares 'There's No Reason to Be Good' and Drops Thoughts on 'Heaven'... as Rumors the Prez is Suffering From Dementia Spread
Oct. 7 2025, Published 3:45 p.m. ET
Donald Trump has revealed his thoughts on heaven and what exactly we are on earth to do during a bizarre moment, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Monday, October 6, the 79-year-old was asked about his presidential prayer initiative for the nation’s 250th anniversary next year, and he had many thoughts on religion... and God.
What Did Trump Say About Heaven?
"You know, there’s no reason to be good," the controversial president told the crowd of reporters. "I wanna be good because you wanna prove to God you're good so you go to that next step, right?"
"That’s very important to me. I think it’s really, very important," he added.
Trump's response came after he asked about the new "America Prays" initiative by the White House, under which the former reality star is "inviting America's great religious communities to pray for our nation and for our people."
He explained: "I've felt for a long time that if a country doesn't have religion, doesn’t have faith, doesn't have God, it’s gonna be very hard to be a good country."
Trump's Plan to Get into Heaven Revealed
Trump has not been shy when it comes to discussing heaven and religion. In August, during an interview with Fox & Friends, Trump said the only way he will see the pearly gates when he dies is if he ends Russia's war against Ukraine.
After being asked about reports that he reached out to Vladimir Putin in the middle of his summit with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders, Trump instead went off on a tangent about the afterlife.
"If I can save 7,000 people a week from being killed, I think that’s a pretty... I want to try and get to heaven if possible," he said at the time, and then acknowledged his disturbing behavior had left him fighting for a place in heaven.
He explained: "I'm hearing I’m not doing well. I hear I’m really at the bottom of the totem pole. If I can get to heaven, this will be one of the reasons."
However, Trump did bring up other reasons God may allow him inside his kingdom instead of sending him to the pits of hell.
"Well, I think I saved a lot of lives with India-Pakistan; they were going at it," he explained as the TV hosts attempted to control his rambling. "Planes were being shot down; that was maybe going to be a nuclear war if I let that go."
Trump is believed by some to be suffering from dementia, which would explain some of the comments he has been making.
During his speech at the US Navy's 250th anniversary celebration in Norfolk, Virginia, he claimed he warned the government about Osama Bin Laden a year before the September 11th terrorist attacks.
Trump's Dementia On Display?
After praising the SEALs' accomplishments in taking down Bin Laden, Trump then claimed he "had to take a little credit" for sounding an alarm about the Al-Qaeda chief.
Trump said: "And please remember I wrote about Osama bin Laden exactly one year ago, one year before he blew up the World Trade Center. And I said, 'You got to watch Osama bin Laden.' And the fake news would never let me get away with that statement unless it was true."
The politician seemed to be referring to his 2000 book, The America We Deserve, which was co-written by Dave Shiflett, though there was no such warning included in the work.
"I can tell you there's a page in there devoted to the fact that I saw somebody named Osama bin Laden and I didn't like it, and you've gotta take care of him," he added. "They didn't do it. A year later, he blew up the World Trade Center. So, (I) gotta take a little credit because nobody else is going to give it to me. You know the old story: If they don't give you credit, just take it yourself.