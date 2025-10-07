Taylor Swift and Blake Lively 'Reconnected and Apologies Were Made' Amid Justin Baldoni Lawsuit Nightmare... But The Singer Has No Plans To 'Support her Publicly'

Other sources say Swift and Lively have taken baby steps toward healing their emotional wounds. The Gossip Girl star shared her approval of the record-smashing new album by publicly liking Swift's Instagram post about its release.

Swift seemed to return the love in her own easter egg way – posing in what appeared to be the same custom-made Lorraine Schwartz pink sapphire and diamond bracelet worn by Lively during the London premiere for It Ends With Us in promotional images for The Life of a Showgirl.

"To be on the same page is still a long way off for Taylor and Blake, but they're working on it," a second insider revealed. "Will it ever be the same as before? Who knows? The trust has to be built again, and that is easier said than done, but Taylor is listening more.

"As for a full reconciliation between them, it's still far off. Taylor is open to more discussion and conversation, but on her own terms."