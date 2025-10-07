Taylor Swift and Blake Lively 'Reconnected and Apologies Were Made' Amid Justin Baldoni Lawsuit Nightmare... But The Singer Has No Plans To 'Support her Publicly'
Oct. 7 2025, Published 3:30 p.m. ET
Taylor Swift and Blake Lively have "reconnected," RadarOnline.com can report, but the two are reportedly still a long way away from being BFF's again.
The two had an epic fallout earlier this year when Swift was unwillingly dragged into Lively's bitter legal dispute with actor Justin Baldoni.
The breakdown of Swift and Lively's friendship marked the end of one of the entertainment world's closest bonds. Since meeting in 2014, the pair were fixtures in each other's lives.
Swift, 35, is godmother to Lively and Ryan Reynolds' daughters, and even named James, Inez, and Betty in her 2020 album Folklore. James' voice was featured on Swift's 2017 hit Gorgeous.
Now, insiders are convinced the song Cancelled! on Swift's new album, The Life of a Showgirl, is a bit of an olive branch extended to 38-year-old Lively.
"Taylor and Blake have reconnected, and some apologies were made about her being dragged into the lawsuit," one source said. "But it is no way a signal that she is supporting Blake in the ongoing case because she wants to stay out of it."
Baby Steps to Friendship
Other sources say Swift and Lively have taken baby steps toward healing their emotional wounds. The Gossip Girl star shared her approval of the record-smashing new album by publicly liking Swift's Instagram post about its release.
Swift seemed to return the love in her own easter egg way – posing in what appeared to be the same custom-made Lorraine Schwartz pink sapphire and diamond bracelet worn by Lively during the London premiere for It Ends With Us in promotional images for The Life of a Showgirl.
"To be on the same page is still a long way off for Taylor and Blake, but they're working on it," a second insider revealed. "Will it ever be the same as before? Who knows? The trust has to be built again, and that is easier said than done, but Taylor is listening more.
"As for a full reconciliation between them, it's still far off. Taylor is open to more discussion and conversation, but on her own terms."
Progress is Being Made
Still, progress appears to be being made. Just a few weeks ago, the arrest of a process server outside Travis Kelce's Kansas home was described as the "final nail in the coffin" for their "shemance."
One insider claimed at the time: "For Taylor, that arrest was it. She believes Blake opened the door to all of this, and watching a process server get handcuffed at Travis' home because of Blake's lawsuit was humiliating. It has ended whatever was left of their bond."
Another source close to Swift echoed that view, telling us: "Taylor has dealt with stalkers and security scares for years, but being dragged into Blake's drama with Baldoni feels different. She sees it as betrayal. That arrest was the moment she decided she's done."
The Origin of the Feud
The court battle at the heart of the tension between the pair stems from the lawsuit Lively filed in December 2024, accusing Baldoni, 41, and his Wayfarer Studios partners of sexual harassment and retaliation during production of It Ends With Us.
Baldoni has denied the allegations and filed countersuits, some of which were dismissed earlier this year.
His lawyers sought to compel Swift's testimony, claiming she was relevant to communications between Lively and Reynolds that were disclosed in discovery.
Judge Lewis Liman recently rejected Baldoni's request to extend the deadline to depose Swift, siding with the Bad Blood hitmaker's attorney Doug Baldridge, who said she had "no material role" in the dispute.