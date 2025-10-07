Prince William 'Livid Beyond Words' Over Meghan Markle's 'Insulting' and 'Grotesque' Video Near Princess Diana's Death Site — 'It Was Personal Desecration'

Prince William is fuming over estranged sister-in-law Meghan Markle's video showing her kicking her heels up while approaching the Paris tunnel where his mother, Princess Diana, was killed in a 1997 car accident, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

William, 43, was "livid beyond words" over Markle's Instagram Story video, shot while she attended Paris Fashion Week.

It showed her in the back of a vehicle at night, speeding past two bridges before reaching the Pont de l'Alma, the site where Diana perished at the age of 36, leaving William and Markle's husband, Prince Harry, without their beloved mom.