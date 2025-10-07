Your tip
Prince William 'Livid Beyond Words' Over Meghan Markle's 'Insulting' and 'Grotesque' Video Near Princess Diana's Death Site — 'It Was Personal Desecration'

Photo of Prince William, Princess Diana and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Prince William was left seething over Markle's 'insensitive' video.

Oct. 7 2025, Published 3:20 p.m. ET

Prince William is fuming over estranged sister-in-law Meghan Markle's video showing her kicking her heels up while approaching the Paris tunnel where his mother, Princess Diana, was killed in a 1997 car accident, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

William, 43, was "livid beyond words" over Markle's Instagram Story video, shot while she attended Paris Fashion Week.

It showed her in the back of a vehicle at night, speeding past two bridges before reaching the Pont de l'Alma, the site where Diana perished at the age of 36, leaving William and Markle's husband, Prince Harry, without their beloved mom.

'Personal Desecration'

Photo of Prince William, Princess Diana
Source: MEGA

Prince William was incredibly close to his mother, Princess Diana.

“William saw the clip and went white with anger,” a palace source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who wrote about it on his Substack.

“To him, it wasn’t just bad taste — it was personal desecration. That tunnel is sacred ground. For Meghan to treat it like a selfie moment was the ultimate insult," the insider dished.

“He said it was grotesque. He couldn’t believe she’d film herself near the very spot that destroyed his family.”

Diana died after the Mercedes in which she and her boyfriend Dodi Fayed were passengers collided with a concrete pillar in the tunnel underneath the Pont de l'Alma while being chased by paparazzi. The driver, Henri Paul, was allegedly found to have a blood alcohol content four times over France's legal limit. Fayed and Paul were also killed in the crash.

Paris Excurision

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Markle dined out in Paris before shooting her now-infamous social media video.

According to Shuter, insiders claimed William “doesn’t understand social media” and that Markle, 44, intended her post to be “artistic, not offensive.”

But to have taken a rare Instagram video so close to where her husband's mother perished seemed a little too coincidental on the former Suits star's part.

Markle was in Paris to attend the Balenciaga fashion show earlier in the day. Afterward, she changed into a black dress to go out to dinner, taking the video of her drive over the bridges Pont Alexandre III and the Pont des Invalides.

Just before reaching Pont de l'Alma, Markle cut to a shot of her black heels kicked up on a seat in the back of her limo.

'Disrespect' for Diana

Photo of Prince William and Prince Harry
Source: WENN

The brothers were so young when their mother died at the age of 36.

While both William and Harry were devastated by their mother's death, as they were 16 and 12 years old at the time, Markle's husband took it particularly hard.

Now, the Duke of Sussex has been drawn into his wife's controversial video and the trauma it caused his estranged brother, although Harry was not with his wife when she filmed the piece.

“Harry’s caught in the middle again,” said the source. “He knows it looks bad but is trying to calm things privately.”

“William sees it as disrespect — not just to his mother, but to her memory.”

'Insensistive' Video

Photo of Princess Diana car crash
Source: MEGA

Diana was pronounced dead at a hospital following the harrowing August 1997 car crash.

Some royal fans were as livid as William over Markle's "insensitive" video.

"Meghan Markle booked a Mercedes-Benz luxury car to drive her around Paris, then filmed herself near the tunnel where Princess Diana died in a Mercedes-Benz. I’m speechless. This doesn’t show love or respect for Harry. I feel for Prince William. This is beyond insensitive," one person pointed out on X

"What kind of wife goes on a joy ride by the place where her husband’s mother died? Oh wait, MEGHAN MARKLE," a second user seethed.

A third person huffed that the video was "spectacularly in bad taste. And yes, the outrage is entirely justified."

A Markle source claimed the Duchess of Sussex was unaware that the underpass was nearby when filming her video.

