'A Cruel Person': Meghan Markle Blasted For Being 'Inappropriate and Classless' After She 'Giggles at Model Stumbling on Catwalk' During Paris Fashion Week
Oct. 7 2025, Published 2:05 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle has been branded a "cruel person" after she was caught red-handed laughing at a runway model who stumbled down the catwalk, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Markle, 44, took a break from promoting her lifestyle brand, As Ever, to attend Paris Fashion Week, where she sat front row for the Balenciaga SS 2026 show on Saturday, October 4.
Markle's Balenciaga Backlash
While the Duchess of Sussex shared a carefully curated video on Instagram of her getting ready and leaving for the controversial luxury brand's fashion show, a different video of Markle has gone viral on social media – and for a much less glamorous reason.
The video clip featured Markle sitting front row in a sleek white monochrome look. Her brunette hair was slicked back into a low bun, and her makeup and accessories were kept to a minimum.
Markle's attention was focused on the runway as she had a physical reaction to something just out of frame in the video.
Markle's shoulders shuddered as she appeared to make an "Oh!" expression with her mouth, which she quickly covered with her hand, though the angle of the clip made it clear she was hiding a laugh.
The former Suits star then leaned over and whispered something to pal Markus Anderson.
On social media, critics slammed the duchess as "a cruel person" while others called out her history of "inappropriate laughter."
One X user remarked: "Very sympathetic. A real mark of a good person, eh?"
Another critic reprimanded Markle for attempting to brush off her laughter, writing: "And then she very quickly realized how inappropriate and cruel that was. Too little, too late."
Markle's History of 'Inappropriate Laughter'
A third asked: "Why does she find such joy in others tripping or falling…"
Others highlighted past incidents, including a moment her young niece Princess Charlotte fell while on the Buckingham Palace balcony with the Royal Family and was "clearly hurt," as well as when a guard fell during Trooping the Colour.
One X user noted: "Inappropriate laughter (usually at someone else's misfortune) is the only spontaneous thing Meghan does. All the rest is calculated and performative."
Another echoed: "She's a terrible person. Always laughing at other people's misfortunes. She laughed at Princess Charlotte. A child."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Markle's trip to Paris hasn't gone over well on social media.
In the video she shared on Instagram from her evening attending the Balenciaga show, users could look past Markle's "bizarre" walk featured in the post.
Upon further inspection of the video, critics ripped Markle for including a care-free shot of her putting her feet up inside her car as it passed bridges, including the Pont Alexandre III and the Pont des Invalides.
The next bridge is the Pont d'Alma, next to the Pont d'Alma tunnel, where her husband Prince Harry's mother, Princess Diana, was killed in a car crash in 1997.
Markle's choice to include the snippet in her video montage was branded "utterly bewildering" and "insensitive beyond belief."