Kanye West's Ex Julia Fox Spent '$70K' Of Former Boyfriend's Cash in One Night During Wild Shopping Spree
Oct. 7 2025, Published 1:59 p.m. ET
Being Kanye West's girlfriend was great while it lasted for Julia Fox, as the Uncut Gems star revealed she was able to use his credit card to drop nearly $70,000 on high-end designer goods in one night, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former couple dated for less than two months in early 2022, after their whirlwind romance began when the duo met during New Year's Eve celebrations in Miami.
Using West's Credit Card in a 'Mania'
“I used my man’s credit card in a mania, spent $68,000 in a night and bought hundreds of Chanel, YSL, Pucci, Mugler, Christian Lacroix, Alexander McQueen and Versace pieces,” Fox, 35, told The Sunday Times on October 4.
However, her luxury designer haul was short-lived when the rapper, 48, quickly broke up with the actress after less than two months together, and she had to put the pricey items up for sale to make ends meet.
“I had to sell them all when he dumped me,” she confessed.
'Cinderella Moment'
Fox was West's first high-profile romance after his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, filed for divorce in February 2021.
She quickly became his fashion muse after they met, as Fox detailed how he wowed her with an incredible collection of designed duds one week into their relationship.
"Ye had an entire hotel suite full of clothes. It was every girl’s dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment," she explained in a January 6, 2022, account of their date night.
"I don’t know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time. But I was so surprised. Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date! " Fox gushed.
"Everything with us has been so organic. I don’t know where things are headed, but if this is any indication of the future, I’m loving the ride."
Stepping Up Her Style
West whisked Fox away to Paris Fashion Week less than a month into their romance.
The pair attended the Schiaparelli PFW show, as well as a party for designer Rick Owens, quickly elevating the New York native to major celebrity status.
Fox gushed about her newfound fashionista role and how she had to up her style game as West's new girlfriend in a February 9, 2022, podcast appearance.
"If I'm going to be seen with [Ye], I need to step it up a little bit," she revealed.
"I definitely need to be nudged and a little bit, and pushed out of my comfort zone... I'm stubborn, and I'm going to, you know, wear the things that I'm comfortable in."
'Used as a Pawn'
As quickly as Fox and West's romance boomed, it fizzled out equally fast. By Valentine's Day 2022, the Gold Digger artist broke things off and tried to win back Kardashian, 44, by having a truckload of roses delivered to her Hidden Hills, Calif., home. It didn't work, and their divorce was finalized in November 2022.
In October of that year, the No Sudden Move star opened up about how she felt like Yeezy designer had used her as his "pawn."
"I regret that relationship so much,” Fox complained. "I hate it! It was only a few weeks, but enough to last me a lifetime. I was in probably the most uncomfortable position in my life, and that’s saying a lot. I don’t want to be known for being anyone’s girlfriend."
She added: "I realized pretty quickly I was being used as a pawn."