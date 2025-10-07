Kanye West's Ex Julia Fox Spent '$70K' Of Former Boyfriend's Cash in One Night During Wild Shopping Spree

Fox was West's first high-profile romance after his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, filed for divorce in February 2021.

She quickly became his fashion muse after they met, as Fox detailed how he wowed her with an incredible collection of designed duds one week into their relationship.

"Ye had an entire hotel suite full of clothes. It was every girl’s dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment," she explained in a January 6, 2022, account of their date night.

"I don’t know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time. But I was so surprised. Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date! " Fox gushed.

"Everything with us has been so organic. I don’t know where things are headed, but if this is any indication of the future, I’m loving the ride."