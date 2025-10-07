'Lying' Trump Claims He Hasn't Heard Ghislaine Maxwell's Name 'In So Long'... as Prez Considers Pardoning Epstein's Ex After Her Appeal Is Rejected
Oct. 7 2025, Published 1:45 p.m. ET
President Trump refused to reveal whether or not he would grant a pardon to Jeffrey Epstein's former lover and partner, Ghislaine Maxwell, after the Supreme Court declined to hear her appeal, RadarOnline.com can report.
When asked about a pardon, the president quickly deflected, announcing he hadn't heard her name mentioned in a long time, despite facing similar questions just two months ago.
While taking questions at the White House, Trump was asked by CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins if he was "open" to granting Maxwell a pardon.
A seemingly befuddled Trump asked the reporter, "Who are we talking about?" and then stated, "You know, I haven't heard the name in so long. I can say this – I'd have to take a look at it."
However, the 79-year-old leader was asked about Maxwell in August, when the same reporter inquired about Maxwell's prison transfer. Again, the president seemed to feign ignorance, stating he wasn't aware of it until after it happened.
Maxwell is serving a 20-year sentence behind bars for helping Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls. In recent weeks, she has been begging for a presidential pardon, according to sources.
On Monday, October 6, a non-committal Trump said he "wouldn't consider or not consider it" but would have to speak to the Justice Department first.
Outrage at Trump's Response
Trump's response fueled outrage online, where one person tweeted: "His vague 'I'll look at it' and dodging with 'I haven’t heard her name in so long' reeks of avoiding accountability.
"Maxwell’s victims deserve justice, not a potential free pass from someone cozying up to the DOJ for a decision. It’s a slap in the face to survivors and anyone who values the rule of law."
Another person echoed: "It’s a huge tell that Donald Trump can’t just say 'no' to pardoning Ghislaine Maxwell – a convicted child sex trafficker. This isn’t a hard question. It’s the easiest 'no' any decent person could give.
"The hesitation says everything. Something’s definitely up."
Maxwell's Appeal for Freedom
Earlier this year, Maxwell's legal team filed a petition, asking the Supreme Court to overturn her conviction, arguing that charges filed against her in 2020 violated an agreement Epstein made with federal prosecutors in 2008.
After the court announced they would not hear Maxwell's appeal, her lawyer, David Oscar Markus, responded: "We’re, of course, deeply disappointed that the Supreme Court declined to hear Ghislaine Maxwell’s case.
"But this fight isn’t over. Serious legal and factual issues remain, and we will continue to pursue every avenue available to ensure that justice is done."
Maxwell's Last Chance
It seems now only the president's signature could free Maxwell, and during her highly anticipated prison sit-down with Justice Department officials earlier this summer, she gushed over Trump, describing him as always being "very cordial and very kind" to her.
She also emphasized she never saw Trump "in any inappropriate setting" with young girls.
"The President was never inappropriate with anybody," Maxwell told Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche during a two-day session at her then-Florida prison. "In the times that I was with him, he was a gentleman in all respects."