Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Donald Trump

'Lying' Trump Claims He Hasn't Heard Ghislaine Maxwell's Name 'In So Long'... as Prez Considers Pardoning Epstein's Ex After Her Appeal Is Rejected

donald trump ghislaine maxwell
Source: mega

Donald Trump said he hadn't heard Ghislaine Maxwell's name in a long time.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 7 2025, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

President Trump refused to reveal whether or not he would grant a pardon to Jeffrey Epstein's former lover and partner, Ghislaine Maxwell, after the Supreme Court declined to hear her appeal, RadarOnline.com can report.

When asked about a pardon, the president quickly deflected, announcing he hadn't heard her name mentioned in a long time, despite facing similar questions just two months ago.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Ghislaine Maxwell
Source: mega

Maxwell has been reaching out to the president begging for a pardon, according to sources.

While taking questions at the White House, Trump was asked by CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins if he was "open" to granting Maxwell a pardon.

A seemingly befuddled Trump asked the reporter, "Who are we talking about?" and then stated, "You know, I haven't heard the name in so long. I can say this – I'd have to take a look at it."

However, the 79-year-old leader was asked about Maxwell in August, when the same reporter inquired about Maxwell's prison transfer. Again, the president seemed to feign ignorance, stating he wasn't aware of it until after it happened.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: atrupar/X

Maxwell is serving a 20-year sentence behind bars for helping Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls. In recent weeks, she has been begging for a presidential pardon, according to sources.

On Monday, October 6, a non-committal Trump said he "wouldn't consider or not consider it" but would have to speak to the Justice Department first.

Article continues below advertisement

Outrage at Trump's Response

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: mega

Trump has given sketchy responses when asked about Epstein's ex.

Trump's response fueled outrage online, where one person tweeted: "His vague 'I'll look at it' and dodging with 'I haven’t heard her name in so long' reeks of avoiding accountability.

"Maxwell’s victims deserve justice, not a potential free pass from someone cozying up to the DOJ for a decision. It’s a slap in the face to survivors and anyone who values the rule of law."

Another person echoed: "It’s a huge tell that Donald Trump can’t just say 'no' to pardoning Ghislaine Maxwell – a convicted child sex trafficker. This isn’t a hard question. It’s the easiest 'no' any decent person could give.

"The hesitation says everything. Something’s definitely up."

Article continues below advertisement

Maxwell's Appeal for Freedom

trump, epstein, maxwell
Source: mega

Trump has been linked to both Maxwell and Epstein.

Earlier this year, Maxwell's legal team filed a petition, asking the Supreme Court to overturn her conviction, arguing that charges filed against her in 2020 violated an agreement Epstein made with federal prosecutors in 2008.

After the court announced they would not hear Maxwell's appeal, her lawyer, David Oscar Markus, responded: "We’re, of course, deeply disappointed that the Supreme Court declined to hear Ghislaine Maxwell’s case.

"But this fight isn’t over. Serious legal and factual issues remain, and we will continue to pursue every avenue available to ensure that justice is done."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Donald Trump, Stephen Miller

Trump Shuts Down Stephen Miller's 'Draconian' Plan to Keep Foreigners Out of the US in White House Battle — 'It's Just a Bad Look'

Marjorie Taylor Greene raged over Bad Bunny's upcoming Super Bowl halftime show performance.

Trump Loyalist Rages Over Bad Bunny's 'Demonic Sexual Performance' After Singer Urged Americans to 'Learn Spanish' Before His Super Bowl Halftime Show

Maxwell's Last Chance

maxwell and epstein
Source: mega

Maxwell is in prison for helping Epstein groom young women for sex.

It seems now only the president's signature could free Maxwell, and during her highly anticipated prison sit-down with Justice Department officials earlier this summer, she gushed over Trump, describing him as always being "very cordial and very kind" to her.

She also emphasized she never saw Trump "in any inappropriate setting" with young girls.

"The President was never inappropriate with anybody," Maxwell told Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche during a two-day session at her then-Florida prison. "In the times that I was with him, he was a gentleman in all respects."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.