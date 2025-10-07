'Lying' Trump Claims He Hasn't Heard Ghislaine Maxwell's Name 'In So Long'... as Prez Considers Pardoning Epstein's Ex After Her Appeal Is Rejected

While taking questions at the White House, Trump was asked by CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins if he was "open" to granting Maxwell a pardon.

A seemingly befuddled Trump asked the reporter, "Who are we talking about?" and then stated, "You know, I haven't heard the name in so long. I can say this – I'd have to take a look at it."

However, the 79-year-old leader was asked about Maxwell in August, when the same reporter inquired about Maxwell's prison transfer. Again, the president seemed to feign ignorance, stating he wasn't aware of it until after it happened.