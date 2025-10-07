Trump Shuts Down Stephen Miller's 'Draconian' Plan to Keep Foreigners Out of the US in White House Battle — 'It's Just a Bad Look'

Stephen Miller and Donald Trump are not on the same page when it comes to the White House deputy chief of staff's plan to end a visa program allowing foreigners into America, RadarOnline.com can reveal. According to a report, the White House rejected Miller's proposal to protect the 2026 World Cup, which is expected to draw millions of visitors to the US during the summer.

Article continues below advertisement

Why Was Stephen Miller's Plan Rejected?

Source: MEGA Miller's harsh plan involving foreigners kept out of America was rejected.

However, if Miller's plan went forward, it was expected to cost billions in lost revenue, as one insider claimed it would have been a public relations nightmare. "You can't pull something like that when you're expecting a surge in tourism dollars," the source explained. Another White House insider said: "When you are about to make all that money from foreigners… I mean, it's just a bad look and it doesn't work," and added chief of staff Susie Wiles and President Trump himself were the main voices in speaking out against Miller. According to the source, Miller has been a major headache, especially since Trump's immigration proposals, including on travel bans and visa restrictions, have fallen apart.

Article continues below advertisement

Stephen Miller's Family Is No Fan Of Him

Source: MEGA The 2026 World Cup is said to have been a big reason Trump pushed back on the plan.

"He makes things more difficult. He thinks he is the lead on immigration, and that makes it awkward for the departments that are actually supposed to be handling these issues," the insider claimed. According to FIFA's website, of the 48 teams that have qualified, 18 of them are on the travel ban list, including Iran. Not only is Miller apparently losing his voice within the White House, but even his family doesn't appear to be in his corner, especially his cousin, who called the 40-year-old the "face of evil." Alisa Kasmer took to Facebook to post photos of herself and Miller as children, as she begged him to stop supporting Trump's immigration policies.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Miller's cousin recently called him the 'face of evil.'

"I am living with the deep pain of watching someone I once loved become the face of evil," she wrote. "I grieve what you've become, Stephen… I will never knowingly let evil into my life, no matter whose blood it carries, including my own." According to Kasmer, Miller's support for the ICE crackdown is a betrayal of the concept of "never again," referring to their vow to prevent the persecution of any community, following the Holocaust. She explained: "We celebrated holidays each year with the reminder to stand up and say 'never again.' But what you are doing breaks that sacred promise. It breaks everything we were taught. How can you do to others what has been done to us? "How can you wake up each day and repeat the cruelty that our people barely escaped from?"

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Bad Bunny being selected to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show has also highlighted the immigration and ICE talk.

Kasher wasn't done there, as in a separate post, she also claimed many of Miller’s extended family had disowned him, including his uncle, David Glosser, who spoke out against his nephew in 2018. "Had we not been able to enter America when we did, Stephen Miller would not exist,” Glosser told Anderson Cooper. He later said he recalled Glosser watching in "increasing horror" as Miller became "the architect of immigration policies that repudiate the very foundation of our family’s life." Immigration has been a hot topic for months in America, and it has only increased after Bad Bunny, who spoke out against ICE, was named the Super Bowl halftime performer. Trump loyalist Corey Lewandowski, a Department of Homeland Security advisor, even confirmed enforcement officers would be active at the event in February.

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement