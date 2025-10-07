EXCLUSIVE: 'Monster' Mom's Comeback? Kate Gosselin’s Shocking Demands For Her Return to Reality TV Revealed... And It Includes 'An Astronomical Amount of Money'

Once Gosselin outed her new relationship, her former husband, Jon Gosselin, blasted her publicly and insisted she had an affair with Neild while they were married.

RadarOnline.com previously spoke to a source who claimed Jon told TLC about the affair, but they were so eager for Jon and Kate Plus 8 to "continue regardless of anything" as they were "making so much money" off the family.

"For the 100th episode, so many executives came out to their home and begged Jon to continue filming," they shared. "He refused, though, because he said Kate was cheating with someone they'd hired – a.k.a. Steve."

While TLC did fire Neild, they reiterated Kate "threw a fit" so the network "hired him back."

"They wanted to keep her happy as they wanted to keep driving the cash cow, especially now that Jon was not in the picture," the source claimed. "So when they brought Steve back, Kate continued filming the new iteration of the show, Kate Plus 8."