EXCLUSIVE: 'Monster' Mom's Comeback? Kate Gosselin’s Shocking Demands For Her Return to Reality TV Revealed... And It Includes 'An Astronomical Amount of Money'
Oct. 7 2025, Published 1:10 p.m. ET
After Kate Gosselin revealed her new relationship with former bodyguard Steve Neild, many wondered if she was putting herself back in the limelight in hopes of getting back on TV.
RadarOnline.com can now exclusively reveal what Gosselin's plans are regarding a return to television.
Kate Gosselin Wanted a 'Ten-Part Documentary on Herself'
"Someone had reached out to Kate to work on a project pertaining to the family,” the source claimed. "They were interested in having her be a part of it so she could share her perspective. And was she interested in that? Not so much." "Rather," the insider continued, "she retorted by pitching a show of her own. She wanted a ten-part documentary on herself and was asking for an astronomical amount of money. Something in the realm of around $1million."
Money wasn’t Gosselin’s only demand, though, the source revealed.
Kate Gosselin Wanted 'Total Control' of Her 'Ten Part Show'
"Not only did she want an insane amount of dough, but she also insisted she would have total control of the project," they claimed. "The thing with Kate is she lives in constant fear that everyone’s going to find out the truth about her and who she truly is. With the recent info on Steve being outed – which, by the way, she BEGGED her children not to tell anyone – the layers of the onion are starting to be peeled back. And like anyone around an onion, her eyes are starting to tear, and she doesn’t like that.”
The source also revealed whether the project she wants will ever come to fruition. "It's safe to say that ten-part show about her will not be getting made," the insider claimed. "No one is going to give her such a high lump sum of money and allow her full narrative control." "Not to mention it would all just be lies, anyway," they added.
Kate Gosselin's Alleged Affair With Steve Neild
Once Gosselin outed her new relationship, her former husband, Jon Gosselin, blasted her publicly and insisted she had an affair with Neild while they were married.
RadarOnline.com previously spoke to a source who claimed Jon told TLC about the affair, but they were so eager for Jon and Kate Plus 8 to "continue regardless of anything" as they were "making so much money" off the family.
"For the 100th episode, so many executives came out to their home and begged Jon to continue filming," they shared. "He refused, though, because he said Kate was cheating with someone they'd hired – a.k.a. Steve."
While TLC did fire Neild, they reiterated Kate "threw a fit" so the network "hired him back."
"They wanted to keep her happy as they wanted to keep driving the cash cow, especially now that Jon was not in the picture," the source claimed. "So when they brought Steve back, Kate continued filming the new iteration of the show, Kate Plus 8."
Dr. Phil Tried Getting Jon Gosselin to 'Continue Faking Being in His Marriage'
As for why Jon didn’t come out about the affair sooner publicly, the insider said he was under a strict gag order from the network.
A source also claimed Dr. Phil McGraw had Jon and Kate come out for a private meeting in which he tried facilitating "giving Jon $2million from TLC to stay in his marriage." This was after the alleged affair had already been revealed by Jon to the network.
"Dr. Phil asked if they’d ever thought about a marriage contract and said to just ‘pretend’ for TV. Because, at that point, Dr. Phil was on TLC’s payroll as well,” the insider claimed.
"But Jon refused to pretend he was married to Kate," the source elaborated, noting Jon turned down the monetary offer to continue faking being in his marriage for the show. "He'd had enough, and said his 'life was not for sale.'"
RadarOnline.com reached out to reps for Kate but did not receive a response.