Home > Politics > Marjorie Taylor Greene

Trump Loyalist Rages Over Bad Bunny's 'Demonic Sexual Performance' After Singer Urged Americans to 'Learn Spanish' Before His Super Bowl Halftime Show

Marjorie Taylor Greene raged over Bad Bunny's upcoming Super Bowl halftime show performance.
Source: MEGA

Marjorie Taylor Greene raged over Bad Bunny's upcoming Super Bowl halftime show performance.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 7 2025, Published 12:50 p.m. ET

Marjorie Taylor Greene raged on X about Bad Bunny performing at the Super Bowl halftime show, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

“Bad Bunny says America has 4 months to learn Spanish before his perverse, unwanted performance at the Super Bowl halftime,” she began with a statement on social media platform X.

People Slammed Marjorie Taylor Greene Over Her Bad Bunny Post

Photo of Marjorie Taylor Greene
Source: MEGA

Marjorie Taylor Greene was slammed over her post about Bad Bunny.

“It would be a good time to pass my bill to make English the official language of America,” she added. “And the NFL needs to stop having demonic sexual performances during its halftime shows.”

People were quick to criticize Greene for her harsh remarks, with one noting, “Bad Bunny was born in Puerto Rico, which is part of the United States. Ted Cruz was born in Canada. Bad Bunny is eligible to run for president because he’s a natural-born citizen. Ted Cruz is not. Thought that was a fun little fact.”

“How about we release the Epstein files and read the names as the halftime show?” another person quipped in response.

“Bad Bunny is more American than Melania Trump,” a third user noted. “He is an American citizen. Born and raised on American soil.”

Some People Agreed With Marjorie Taylor Greene's Stance on Bad Bunny

Photo of Bad Bunny
Source: MEGA

A supporter of Marjorie Taylor Greene insisted Bad Bunny 'has four months to get the right permits to come to the USA.'

Some agreed with Greene, though, with one X member writing, “Bad Bunny has four months to get the right permits to come to the USA. ICE will be waiting there.” “People need to boycott the NFL, plain and simple,” another person said.

Greene isn’t the first person on the right to give her opinion regarding the Super Bowl after Bad Bunny was announced as the halftime performer.

Kristi Noem Issued Warning About ICE at the Super Bowl

Photo of Kristi Noem
Source: MEGA

Kristi Noem said ICE agents will be present at the Super Bowl.

Kristi Noem, the Secretary of Homeland Security, claimed ICE agents will be present at the big game.

Speaking to podcaster Benny Johnson, she shared, “I have the responsibility for making sure everybody goes to the Super Bowl, has the opportunity to enjoy it and to leave, and that’s what America’s about. So yeah, we’ll be all over that place. We’re going to enforce the law.”

“So, I think people should not be coming to the Super Bowl unless they’re law-abiding Americans who love this country,” Noem added.

When she was asked if she had “any message to the NFL” over their choice of Bad Bunny, she didn’t hold her tongue.

Donald Trump's Former Campaign Manager Also Issued a Superbowl Warning for Illegal Immigrants

Photo of Corey Lewandowski
Source: MEGA

Corey Lewandowski said illegal immigrants will be found and deported.

“Well, they suck and we’ll win, and God will bless us and we’ll stand and be proud of ourselves at the end of the day, and they won’t be able to sleep at night because they don’t know what they believe. And they’re so weak, we’ll fix it,” Noem stated.

Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski also spoke to Johnson about the Super Bowl, noting, “There is nowhere you can provide safe haven to people who are in this country illegally. Not the Super Bowl and nowhere else. We will find you, we will apprehend you, we will put you in a detention facility, and we will deport you.”

