Vladimir Putin

Dying Despot: Inside All the Conspiracy Theories About Vladimir Putin... From Body Doubles to Secret Cancer Battle Exposed

Photo of Vladimir Putin
Source: MEGA

Vladimir Putin has celebrated another birthday, but some conspiracy theories claimed he's been dead for years.

Oct. 7 2025, Published 11:24 a.m. ET

Vladimir Putin has turned another year older, but wild conspiracies have long insisted he's on the brink of death, battling a secret illness, or has already died but his passing was hidden in an elaborate Kremlin coverup.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the most insane conspiracy theories about the Russian despot, who turned 73 on Tuesday, October 7.

Body Double Rumors

Photo of Vladimir Putin
Source: MEGA

Rumors claimed Putin died in October 2023 after suffering cardiac arrest at his Valdai residence.

An ongoing theory about Putin alleged he actually died following a medical emergency in 2023 – and the Kremlin has used "body doubles" to hide his death.

Western and Russian Intelligence sources claimed Putin suffered cardiac arrest and was pronounced dead at 8:42 PM Moscow time on October 26, 2023, at age 71 following a long battle with cancer at his presidential palace in Valdai.

Insiders alleged stand-ins have been used in Putin's place since October 2023 and the so-called puppet-masters relied on prerecorded footage of the real despot, as well as artificial intelligence, to keep the ruse going.

Photo of Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Sources claimed Donald Trump was 'getting frustrated' with mixed responses from the alleged Putin body doubles.

A CIA insider alleged: "The rumor is that the body doubles are kept locked away, so no one ever sees two of them at once.

"It's sort of humorous, but it makes perfect sense and explains why Donald Trump is getting frustrated. It's because he gets different answers depending on which Putin he's talking to!"

Another insider added: "Russia is very much in a state of turmoil because of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. If the Russian public knew he was dead, the country could devolve into utter chaos and revolution."

Despite insiders' claims, reports of Putin's death have long been denied by the 73-year-old's spokespersons.

Putin's Secret Cancer Battle

Photo of Vladimir Putin
Source: MEGA

Other theories claimed Putin has been secretly battling Parkinson's and cancer.

Putin's alleged deteriorating health has been at the center of other conspiracy theories.

Leaked emails from an alleged Russian spy in 2022 claimed Putin had been diagnosed with cancer and Parkinson's.

One email read: "I can confirm he has been diagnosed with early-stage Parkinson's disease, but it's already progressing. This fact will be denied in every possible way and hidden."

The despot's alleged cancer treatment was also said to be the cause of his "increasingly erratic" behavior.

Photo of Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Insiders alleged the Kremlin covered up Putin's death to prevent 'chaos and revolution' in Russia.

The email continued: "Putin is regularly stuffed with all kinds of heavy steroids and innovative painkilling injections to stop the spread of pancreatic cancer he was recently diagnosed with.

"It not only causes a lot of pain, Putin has a state of puffiness of the face and other side effects — including memory lapses.

"In his close circle, there are rumors that in addition to pancreatic cancer, which is gradually spreading, Putin also has prostate cancer."

Rumors about Putin's failing health have swirled for years, dating back to 2005 when notable Western media outlets hypothesized the ex-KGB agent had suffered a stroke.

A decade years later, it was widely reported Putin may have been seriously ill from complications related to botched plastic surgery.

In 2017, famed Russian historian and political analyst Valery Solovei claimed the despot was suffering from Parkinson's disease or leprosy and would imminently resign, though of course he remains in office nearly 10 years later.

