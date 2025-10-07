A CIA insider alleged: "The rumor is that the body doubles are kept locked away, so no one ever sees two of them at once.

"It's sort of humorous, but it makes perfect sense and explains why Donald Trump is getting frustrated. It's because he gets different answers depending on which Putin he's talking to!"

Another insider added: "Russia is very much in a state of turmoil because of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. If the Russian public knew he was dead, the country could devolve into utter chaos and revolution."

Despite insiders' claims, reports of Putin's death have long been denied by the 73-year-old's spokespersons.